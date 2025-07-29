Experts issue warning as 'alien monster' spider spreads around the globe on cargo ships — here's why it's so dangerous

Australia may soon be invaded by a spider that scientists have called an "alien monster."

What's happening?

The New Zealand false widow spider, a native of the Canary Islands and Madeira in Spain, is an invasive species that is spreading rapidly via cargo shipments. According to the International Business Times, the spider that scientists have labeled an "alien monster" is believed to be making its way to Australia.

The false widow is known for adapting well to urban environments and can be found everywhere from mailboxes to garden sheds, so it will thrive in areas of Australia with similar environments.

However, this invasive species offers a double whammy with its bites, which is what earned it the label of "alien monster." Though the species is less aggressive than some other spiders found in Australia, its venom is neurotoxic and can cause swelling, pain, tissue necrosis, and low blood pressure.

Fatalities from the bite of this spider are rare; however, hospitalizations are not.

Even worse, though, is the fact that the false widow spider is a host for a plethora of antibiotic-resistant pathogens, meaning antibiotics don't always work on bites from this species.

Why are invasive species concerning?

Any kind of invasive species is a major concern for the country it invades, as they can cause immense damage to native species and local ecosystems.

As evidenced by the false widow spider in New Zealand, invasive species spread rapidly. They outcompete native species for vital resources, such as food, and introduce new diseases into local populations (or in this case, new neurotoxins and antibiotic-resistant pathogens).

Some invasive species can also impact human food supplies, destroy native plants, alter soil chemistry, and even exacerbate extreme weather conditions.

Protecting and prioritizing native species is a crucial way to help conserve natural resources, safeguard food supplies for both animals and humans, and limit the spread of new diseases.

What's being done about the New Zealand false widow spider?

Unfortunately, there's only so much that experts can do to stymie the tide when it comes to invasive species, especially in cases like this one where the species is small and can hide in cargo to enter the country.

According to IBT, experts in Australia have urged the government to increase the monitoring of imported goods, educate the public about the species, and make investments in containment measures to mitigate the risks associated with the false widow spider.

