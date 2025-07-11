Rescuers respond as family of ducklings is caught in dangerous predicament: 'Ready to handle everything'

"These animal rescues might seem small, but in the middle of fast-paced, emotionally charged shifts, they can be a much-needed moment to breathe."

Local police in Auburn, Washington, recently had back-to-back shifts that were for the birds — quite literally.

Officers came to the rescue of a family of ducklings caught in a storm drain, the department told the Auburn Examiner. Using a bucket, Officers Wright and Nelson were able to ferry the babies out of trouble and back safely to their mom waiting nearby.

The next day, when an injured hawk was reported in the area, police once again assisted. Officer Haydon helped a Good Samaritan veterinary technician contain the hawk and make sure it got to a nearby rehabilitation center.

Support like this makes for more than just a cute story at the end of a shift. Assisting wildlife can be a common ordeal for police forces, whether it's helping free a deer's antlers caught in a soccer net or untangling a swan from a fishing line.

Wildlife in many areas is feeling the pressure of human encroachment on their natural habitats, which can hinder the maintenance of a healthy ecosystem. Changing weather patterns due to the warming of the planet are further exacerbating issues for these animals, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, as warmer weather can alter their natural behavior and the habitability of their territories.

When a community chooses to respect local wildlife, it can help lessen human-animal conflict and foster the health of the local environment.

In some instances, that respect can be as simple as protecting nature from development and otherwise allowing wildlife to be left alone. In others, though, protecting local populations can require intervening when they need help or rehabilitation, as seen in the recent cases in Auburn.

One geographic information science graduate student in Florida has taken this support a step further by mapping out the different needs of various animals. That way, local rescue groups and law enforcement can track patterns of animal distress calls, fluctuations in wildlife populations, and more.

While these calls are fairly low-stakes, for local police handling all types of situations, a duckling or hawk rescue can be a welcome break in their day.

"These animal rescues might seem small, but in the middle of fast-paced, emotionally charged shifts, they can be a much-needed moment to breathe," Auburn Police stated. "We're proud of our officers for being ready to handle everything, from the difficult to the delicate."

