A surprising discovery has left the scientific community speechless. According to Inkl, a species previously believed to be extinct has been spotted.

The unique 200-million-year-old species, famously named after Sir David Attenborough, was caught on camera in Indonesia.

A group of researchers from Oxford University made the rediscovery, proving the existence of the Zaglossus Attenboroughi species, also known as Attenborough's long-beaked echidna.

In the video clip, viewers can see the mammal's distinct beak and furry exterior. Before this footage, the only proof of the ancient species' existence was a specimen of a deceased Zaglossus Attenboroughi that had been preserved for museum display. However, that creature was alive "several decades ago," according to Inkl.

Since echidnas roamed the planet alongside the dinosaurs, they're known as "living fossils," dating back 200 million years. The discovery of Attenborough's echidna came at the end of the researchers' expedition, concluding the trip on an exciting note.

"I was euphoric, the whole team was euphoric," Dr. James Kempton, a biologist from Oxford University, told BBC News. "I'm not joking when I say it came down to the very last SD card that we looked at, from the very last camera that we collected, on the very last day of our expedition."

Echidnas consist of four species, differentiated by their beaks. However, what makes these mammals so interesting is that they are one of the only mammals that lay eggs.

The footage of Attenborough's echidna wasn't the only monumental discovery of the expedition. Dr. Kempton and his team also identified new insect and frog species. Discoveries like this underscore the importance of preserving the world's biodiversity.

From both a scientific and cultural perspective, the discovery of Attenborough's echidna is significant. According to Inkl, in Papua local tradition, the echidna is one of the creatures that "symbolize the resolution of conflict and a return to harmonious relationships once found."

