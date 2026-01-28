Officials confirm first sighting of rare creatures in years: 'Very excited to find'

After a 10-year absence, young Atlantic salmon have returned to three English rivers, proving conservation efforts have paid off for the critically endangered species.

As The Guardian reported, the salmon were spotted in the Bollin, Goyt, and Mersey rivers, marking a triumphant journey from the Arctic Circle. After spending two or three years feeding, salmon migrate to their home rivers to spawn in freshwater gravel beds.

Pollution during the Industrial Revolution caused salmon populations to decline in many rivers, including in Britain, but their subsequent rebound shows improved water quality and ecosystem health.

While their reemergence provides a glimmer of hope, the species still faces major challenges from persistent pollution, warming waters, invasive species, and overfishing, with populations in Britain declining by 30% to 50% since 2006.

It's critical to boost conservation efforts to ensure their survival, as they are among the most important keystone species in marine and freshwater environments.

WildFish reported that Atlantic salmon were listed as endangered in Britain by the International Union for Conservation of Nature in 2023, and globally, they are classified as Near Threatened.

Another significant factor contributing to the species' decline is physical barriers in the environment, such as dams and weirs, which block migration routes to spawning grounds.

The Guardian reported that although salmon can readily navigate the three rivers in which they were spotted, the Tame and Irwell still pose challenges.

Mike Duddy, the chairman of the nonprofit Salford Friendly Anglers Society, told the BBC that England should prioritize investing in structures that enable fish to move freely between essential habitats, such as fish ladders, rock ramps, and bypass channels.

"If we wanted to do something for our future generations, now is the time to build a fish pass because there are huge numbers of people that would love to see salmon returning to the Roch and Irk, as well as the rivers in Bolton," he said.

Overall, environmental groups and government agencies have made notable progress in addressing threats to salmon and restoring their habitats.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said it would continue monitoring their recovery and plans to conduct new distribution studies early this year using eDNA sampling.

"[I'm] very excited to find the fish successfully spawning, considering the species' critically endangered status," an agency spokesperson told the BBC.

"Significant stretches of river were biologically dead in the 1980s but today they support thriving ecosystems and are home to a number of pollution-intolerant fish species," Mark Sewell, a wastewater catchment manager at United Utilities, explained to the outlet. "Those species are recovering thanks to a significant environmental turnaround."

