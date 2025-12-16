Experts thrilled after spotting rare creatures for first time in more than 100 years: 'It's fantastic'

Biodiversity and the health of ecosystems worldwide are under constant threat from rising temperatures. In fact, a United Nations study says the temperature increase has driven mass mortality in some plant and animal species. But conservationists are fighting back.

According to the BBC, a group in England was thrilled to discover a species of Atlantic salmon known as parr in a Derbyshire river for the first time in 100 years. Salmon used to be ubiquitous in the river, but efforts to control water flow many years ago had the unintended effect of blocking salmon from reaching vital spawning grounds.

The Derbyshire Wildlife Trust led the project to reintroduce them to the river, in partnership with the Wild Trout Trust, Chatsworth, and Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverages UK. The conservationists were thrilled to help create a healthier, more well-connected ecosystem. The reintroduction of the salmon was even more important as the fish were listed as endangered in Britain in 2022.

Conservation projects like this one are vital because they protect the health of ecosystems. They also protect the health of pollinators, which are the small birds and insects that keep our food chains thriving. It is estimated that pollinators are responsible for one out of every three bites of food we take, so protecting biodiversity is important for all of us.

And this is only the latest good news on the conservation front. Atlantic sturgeon have been reintroduced in Sweden after being transferred from a German farm. And a massive $500 billion conservation and rewilding effort is underway in Saudi Arabia.

The leaders behind the Parr project in Derbyshire were understandably ecstatic about their results. Jennifer Kril, who serves as the Living Rivers Officer for the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, said: "It's been years in the making, but finding salmon parr here confirms we have achieved the extraordinary."





"At a time when Atlantic salmon and sea trout are facing an existential crisis in England, it's fantastic to see a project like this one on the Ecclesbourne make a tangible difference," added Tim Jacklin, Deputy Director of the Wild Trout Trust.

