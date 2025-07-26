Experts sound alarm over disturbing outlook for popular US city: 'More than a 5th of the city could be regularly underwater'

"Consequently, we do need to be resilient."

Atlantic City, New Jersey — often heralded as the "Las Vegas of the East Coast" — could soon more closely resemble the mythical underwater city of Atlantis, according to a new study reported on by the Asbury Park Press.

"Parts of Atlantic City now flood during high tides," according to travel website FarandWide. "By 2030, more than a fifth of the city could be regularly underwater. With the boardwalk and casinos in the flood zone, keeping the lights on may depend on flood barriers, not luck."

What's happening?

Atlantic City is not alone in becoming more flood-prone. Cities around the globe are experiencing the same phenomenon, but contrary to expectations, the main culprits in many cases include not only rising oceans but also sinking cities.

The bad news for Atlantic City is that it is being hit with both simultaneously, leading to a catastrophic rise in water levels.

From 1911 to 2022, the sea levels around Atlantic City rose by 18.2 inches, more than twice the global average, CBS News reported in 2023.

In 2024, the city announced a $22 million flood-mitigation project, which included installing six large pumps dedicated to pushing water back out into the sea during flood events, CBS News reported that year.

The project is part of more than $100 million in flood-resiliency investments being made citywide.

As a key economic driver for the region, Atlantic City's residents, businesses, and government officials are focused on building up the city's resiliency, not abandoning it to the rising tides.

"The fact is that we are built, and we are the economic engine quite frankly of South Jersey. Most people know that," Jacques Howard, Atlantic City's director of planning and development, told CBS News. "Consequently, we do need to be resilient."

Why does it matter that cities are sinking?

The problem of sinking land is not unique to Atlantic City nor coastal cities, either.

Sinking land, or subsidence, is a problem afflicting cities worldwide, with much of the gradual sinking due to the extraction of underground water, oil, and gas, according to USA Today.

"While often considered solely a coastal hazard due to relative sea-level rise, subsidence also threatens inland urban areas, causing increased flood risks, structural damage and transportation disruptions," wrote the authors of a study on urban subsidence published in the journal Nature Cities.

The study examined all U.S. cities with populations over 600,000, finding that at least 20% of the urban area was sinking in all cities. In 25 of the 28 locations studied, more than 65% of the city was sinking.

The researchers identified 29,000 structures in the affected areas, which were home to about 34 million people.

"Over time, this subsidence can produce stresses on infrastructure that will go past their safety limit," said Leonard Ohenhen, the study's lead author, according to Columbia Climate School's website.

What's being done about sinking cities?

The study's authors offered a detailed framework for how cities can address land subsidence. After first assessing the situation and identifying the human and natural drivers of the sinking, local officials should take action to mitigate risk while also addressing the root causes.

Mitigation strategies include appropriate land-use planning and structural reinforcement, while actions to address the root causes of subsidence can involve developing plans for sustainable resource management, especially when it comes to the extraction of water and other resources from underground.

On an individual level, you can do your part by reducing the demand for water and dirty-burning fuels extracted from the earth.

This can be accomplished in ways large and small. You can conserve water and save money on your water bill by planting a native garden or rewilding your yard.

When it comes to using less fossil fuel, riding a bike, taking public transit, driving an EV, or installing solar panels all make a difference.

Solar panels would be the one that can make the biggest difference, and pairing panels with a home battery system can make your home more resilient in the event of a power outage. If you're interested in learning more about installing solar on your home, TCD recommends EnergySage, which offers a free tool that makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and helps to save customers up to around $10,000 if the project can be completed within 2025.

