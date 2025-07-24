Scientists issue warning over unthinkable threat facing US island community: 'Continues to wash away'

Islanders are adapting where they can.

Smith Island, Maryland, home to around 200 people, is vanishing. In a recent "60 Minutes" segment, scientists and residents revealed how quickly rising sea levels are reshaping the landscape and how human-driven pollution is playing a role.

What's happening?

Once a thriving community on the Chesapeake Bay, this centuries-old island is now losing up to 12 feet of shoreline each year because of rising sea levels and erosion, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Smith Island Environmental Restoration report.

"Right now, we're expecting in Maryland to see an increase in sea level rise by 1 to 2 feet by 2050 and more than 4 feet by 2100," Chesapeake Bay Foundation CEO Hilary Harp Falk said in the segment.

This sea level rise is driven by the melting of glaciers and ice sheets as well as the thermal expansion of ocean water. The Washington Informer reported that it is also worsened by local land subsidence.

To hold back the water, islanders are adapting where they can. For instance, interagency partners have built jetties and stone sills that can slow erosion, prevent shoaling, and reduce dredging needs.

Why is Smith Island important?

Smith Island's story illustrates the long-term consequences of human reliance on dirty energy. The burning of coal, oil, and gas continues to release heat-trapping pollution that accelerates sea level rise and threatens low-lying areas across the U.S.

For Smith Island residents, these environmental changes may force them to become among the communities displaced because of pollution-driven sea level rise. Vital ecosystems — including habitats for oysters, blue crabs, and migratory birds — are also at risk, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation reported.

As one Redditor commented: "This whole topic fascinates me. There is a lot of cool history on the eastern shore that has already washed away and continues to wash away."

What's being done about the rising sea level on Smith Island?

Groups like the Chesapeake Bay Foundation are working to restore the soil, reduce pollution, and improve resilience in the region. Community-led efforts are raising awareness and pushing for better flood protection, driven by community members' commitment to preserving their homes and heritage.

Many are also calling for a broader public understanding of critical climate issues, especially as regions across the country face similar threats from rising seas and warming temperatures.

