Scientists issue warning on invisible phenomenon threatening buildings in major US cities: 'Can be silently compromised over time'

Twenty-eight major U.S. cities are sinking due to groundwater extraction — a phenomenon that could affect 34 million people.

What's happening?

A team of researchers from Virginia Tech used satellite radar to map subsidence — the gradual or sudden sinking of land — for 28 of the most populous cities in the United States.

The research, published in the journal Nature Cities, revealed that all 28 cities studied are, in fact, sinking. The team estimated that at least 20% of the urban area is sinking in each city, and it's over 65% in 25 cities.

Cities like Chicago, Denver, Seattle, and New York are gradually sinking at about two millimeters per year, while parts of Houston are sinking up to 10 millimeters annually.

The research team studied how variations in subsidence rates affect infrastructure risks. Inconsistent land motion can gradually weaken and damage buildings, foundations, and other structures.

"The latent nature of this risk means that infrastructure can be silently compromised over time, with damage only becoming evident when it is severe or potentially catastrophic," said Manoochehr Shirzaei, author of the study and associate professor at Virginia Tech's Earth Observation and Innovation Lab.

Why is groundwater depletion concerning?

In their study, the researchers discovered that groundwater extraction is the main cause of land subsidence. According to the EPA, 50% of people in the U.S. rely on groundwater for drinking, farming, livestock, industrial, and household needs.

But when groundwater is pumped at a faster rate than it can replenish over the long term, it can lead to land collapse and compaction, reduced supply, and lower water quality.

While extreme weather events have always existed, scientists note that human-induced climate crises supercharge these events. This exacerbates issues like droughts, which can accelerate groundwater depletion and make communities more vulnerable to its effects.

What's being done about land subsidence?

Virginia Tech's study stresses the significance of monitoring land movement when crafting policies for urban planning.

The researchers recommended measures to mitigate infrastructure risks, including groundwater management to prevent excessive pumping, enhanced monitoring of critical infrastructure, and retrofitting existing infrastructure for increased resilience.

People can help by showing support for responsible water management policies and staying informed about critical climate issues. Making homes more resilient can also help to better prepare for extreme weather events.

For example, pairing solar panels with a battery system can help prepare your home for long grid outages while reducing energy costs to nearly $0.

