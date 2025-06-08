Residents exasperated as foul-smelling cloud looms over neighborhood: 'Our baby is coughing and we're literally stuck inside'

Many New York residents are worried about air pollution allegedly coming from a local asphalt plant.

The complaints come in a widely viewed thread from the r/Greenpoint subreddit, named after the northern Brooklyn neighborhood. In the post, a resident said they can't go outside or close the window because of "toxic" air with an unbearable smell.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Once again the air this morning near McGolrick Park is not safe to breathe," the original poster said. "It reeks of industrial waste or burning chemical — sharp, acrid, possibly tar or refining-related. Our baby is coughing and we're literally stuck inside with the windows closed because of whatever is in the air."

The OP went on to blame the pollution on a local asphalt plant located just across Newtown Creek in southern Queens and shared a photo of a dark cloud being emitted from the plant. They also encouraged readers to contact the state's Department of Environmental Conservation and Assemblywoman Emily Gallagher about the pollution.

This particular plant has faced criticism over such pollution in the past. In early 2024, Gallagher posted on Instagram that it had been cited by DEC for violating New York's Air Pollution Control Code after her office received complaints of a "noxious, burning smell" emanating from the plant.

It's common knowledge that air pollution is bad for our health, but new research shows even more cause for concern. A study published earlier this year in Nature Communications showed that such pollution, even in short-term exposure, disrupts our brain function.

For those pregnant or with babies, air pollution can be even more concerning, with studies showing pollution increases the risk of newborns being underweight and can stunt children's brain development.

Fortunately, data shows that global air pollution is dropping from its highest levels. But that provides little comfort to the New Yorkers dealing with the pollution from this asphalt plant.

"Been here for many years and it only gets worse," one commenter wrote. "Massive bummer to have this … going on when it's prime 'windows open' season."

Commenters from other neighborhoods chimed in to say they also notice a smell emanating from the plant, and many added that continuous messaging to state officials is the only way to make the pollution stop.

"Keep up the pressure as you have been," one wrote. "... Thank you for raising awareness and I hope others local to you can join the battle!"

