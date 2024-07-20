Study underscores link between air pollution and newborn health: 'It is imperative that … actions are intensified'

"Our analysis reveals stark regional variations in the impacts of air pollution on fetal development."

A new study shows that exposure to airborne toxic particles during pregnancy increases the risk of newborns being underweight.

According to a post on Medical Xpress, a research team found that the impact of air quality on development in the womb indicates the need for stricter controls on air pollution. The team included representatives from Hebrew University's School of Public Health and Hadassah Medical Center.

What's happening?

Dr. Wiessam Abu Ahmad and Professor Hagai Levine led the study, and Professor Ronit Nierl contributed to it as well. It was published in the Science of the Total Environment journal.

The researchers analyzed data from 84 studies globally, representing about 42 million births. The study found serious "health risks associated with the fine particulate matter commonly emitted from transportation and industry."

According to Medical Xpress, Dr. Abu Ahmad said: "Our analysis reveals stark regional variations in the impacts of air pollution on fetal development."

Abu Ahmad added that the findings show a need for localized approaches to tackling air pollution.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Why is the link between air pollution and health issues in newborns concerning?

According to Boston Children's Hospital, low birthweight can cause numerous problems, which include low oxygen levels, infection, breathing problems, and the inability to maintain body temperature.

Low birthweight can also be linked to complications as the child gets older, including diabetes, developmental issues, and heart disease, as the Medical Xpress report notes.

Air pollution affects children not just in the womb but also later in life. Another study found that children exposed to fine particulate matter in North Carolina performed worse in school. It found a disproportionate effect on girls and racial and ethnic minority groups.

What's being done about air pollution causing health issues in newborns?

The study shows a need to reevaluate public health policies in place to protect vulnerable populations, such as pregnant women and infants, from air pollution.

In the Medical Xpress article, Professor Levine said: "It is imperative that both personal and governmental actions are intensified to address this health hazard."

While more needs to be done, the UN Environment Programme's 2021 Actions on Air Quality report showed that "31% of countries have legal mechanisms for managing or addressing transboundary air pollution," and countries are increasingly adopting new policies and incentives.

You can encourage your local governments to create new policies by using your voice. You can vote for climate change candidates and ask your representatives to pass policies that protect your community's health.

You can also make an impact by rethinking the way you use transportation. By opting to bike, walk, or use public transit instead of driving a fuel-burning car, you can save money while reducing the production of polluting gases and particles.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.