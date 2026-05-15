'I lost all movement of my muscles': Woman describes near-death experience after sting from Asian needle ant

"We can now be more aware and tell our story to others so they can be aware."

Georgia residents are being warned about a growing threat from the Asian needle ant, an invasive species whose sting can trigger severe — and in some cases life-threatening — allergic reactions.

What happened?

A University of Georgia entomologist is cautioning that the Asian needle ant is spreading in the Peach State, raising the likelihood that more people could experience serious medical reactions from its sting.

According to WSB-TV, Fulton County resident Melissa Hairston said she nearly died after being stung while sitting poolside on Memorial Day two years ago.

"I lost all movement of my muscles," Hairston said, recalling that her lips swelled, her breathing became difficult, and she repeatedly collapsed.

Her husband, Deno, called 911 after hearing what he described as a "blood-curdling scream."

By the time paramedics arrived, her blood pressure had dropped to 60 over 40. Hairston also said she suffered broken ribs and a concussion after falling during the emergency.

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At first, responders were unsure what had triggered the reaction.

Later, after an exterminator collected ants from near the family's hot tub and sent them to UGA for testing, researchers identified the species as the Asian needle ant.

"The ant is tiny, little 3/16 of an inch thing. … But its sting can be life-threatening, particularly to those who have bee or ant allergies," professor of urban entomology Dan Suiter told WSB-TV. "There are people who have been stung, wound up in the hospital, and didn't know what happened to them."

The species was first discovered in Decatur in the 1930s, and Suiter said its population has been increasing rapidly in Georgia in recent years.

Why is the Asian needle ant important?

This is more than just a nuisance insect issue. It is a public health concern.

For people with severe allergies, a sting from an Asian needle ant can trigger anaphylaxis, a potentially fatal reaction. Symptoms can escalate quickly, turning an ordinary outdoor moment into a medical emergency.

The challenge is that many people do not recognize the insect or immediately connect symptoms to a sting. Because the ants are small and often go unnoticed, victims may not realize what caused the reaction until it becomes severe, delaying treatment when fast action is critical.

The growing presence of the species also raises ecological concerns. As Asian needle ants spread, they can disrupt native ant populations and alter local insect communities, adding another layer of impact beyond human health risks.

What's being done about the Asian needle ant?

UGA experts are working to raise public awareness so residents can better recognize the risks and respond quickly if stung. The identification of the species in the Hairstons' case was made possible through UGA testing, solving what had been a medical mystery.

Researchers and pest management professionals encourage residents to report sightings and take precautions in areas where the ants are known to be present.

The Hairston family said they chose to share their experience so others could avoid a similar ordeal.

"We can now be aware, and we can tell our story to others so that they can be aware and hopefully prevent this from happening to someone else," Deno Hairston said.

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