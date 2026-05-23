Mississippi tracks invasive Asian needle ant whose painful sting can turn deadly

"But it's not about being scared — it's about being informed."

Mississippi is tracking an invasive ant that experts say can disrupt native ecosystems while delivering a sting that may hurt even more than a fire ant's.

The species, the Asian needle ant, is already established in parts of the state and spreading into places where people garden, stack firewood, and spend time outdoors.

According to the Mississippi Clarion Ledger, Asian needle ants have been documented in Mississippi since 2013. Researchers say they are now finding established populations in places such as Oxford and the Gulf Coast, and the species has also been recorded in at least 20 states.

The ants are tiny — measuring around 0.2 inches and about the size of a fire ant, with glossy dark bodies and paler legs and antennae. But unlike fire ants, they do not build obvious mounds, which can make them harder to spot before someone accidentally disturbs them.

Instead, they tend to hide in damp, shaded spots — including leaf litter, beneath rocks, and in dead logs or firewood piles — according to the Ledger. That means people are most likely to encounter them while gardening, doing yard work, or walking through wooded areas near homes and parks.

Researchers are also worried about what the ants may be doing to local habitats.

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"We've seen areas where Asian needle ants seem to dominate entire habitats," JoVonn Hill of the Mississippi Entomological Museum said in an interview for the Mississippi State Extension Service, according to the Ledger. "It's mostly anecdotal, but in places where we'd normally expect a diversity of native ants or beetles in leaf litter, we're finding mostly — or only — Asian needle ants."

This is not just a bug-identification issue. Non-native species can weaken the balance of local ecosystems, slowing progress toward healthier communities by reducing the biodiversity that supports soil health, food webs, and resilient outdoor spaces.

As the Ledger noted, AntMaps lists 167 ant species native to Mississippi, and Asian needle ants add pressure to that already complex system. The insects are carnivorous, feeding on termites as well as flies, beetles, and grasshoppers, and scientists say they can dominate habitats where native species once thrived.

The ants are considered less aggressive than fire ants, but their sting may hurt more, with pain that can linger or return hours or even days later. In rare cases, the venom can trigger anaphylaxis, a life-threatening allergic reaction.

Experts say people should be especially careful around leaf piles, logs, mulch, rocks, and stacked firewood, particularly in shady, damp areas near hardwood trees.

If you're cleaning up your yard or gardening, wearing gloves and avoiding direct contact with hidden debris can reduce the chance of trapping ants against your skin. Experts note that the insects are often more likely to sting when they are pressed under clothing or otherwise feel trapped.

The University of Georgia advises that people with a history of severe reactions should know how to recognize this ant and may want to carry an EpiPen, the Ledger noted.

Mississippi residents can also help researchers track the spread by sending clear photos of suspected Asian needle ants to Joe MacGown, rather than trying to handle the insects themselves.

"They're here, and they're spreading," MacGown said. "But it's not about being scared — it's about being informed."

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