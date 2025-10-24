Veterinarian makes concerning discovery while removing ticks from dog: 'It was different from what I'd seen before'

A veterinarian in Ohio discovered that a tick found on one of her patients was an invasive species.

What happened?

A dog owner in Ohio brought their pet into Oxford Veterinary Hospital after the animal stepped on a nest of ticks while outdoors.

Hundreds of ticks were covering the animal, so veterinarian Chantel Raghu removed the parasites before putting the dog on tick prevention medicine.

However, according to Local 12, when studying one of the ticks under a microscope, Raghu realized that the tick was not the kind she was used to seeing.

As Raghu explained to the publication, "I was looking at the tick under the microscope and realized that it was different from what I'd seen before."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed that the tick was an Asian longhorned tick, an invasive species known for rapidly spreading. Its presence in the United States was first recorded in 2017.

Why is this tick species concerning?

This is the first tick of its kind seen in the area, which is concerning because the introduction of an invasive species is always damaging for local environments.

Invasive species can spread rapidly, and as their populations grow, they can outcompete native species for vital resources, such as food.

They can affect human food supplies, too, given enough time, or even increase the impact of extreme weather, making prioritizing and protecting native species critical to safeguarding food supplies for humans and wildlife and helping to conserve natural resources.

Raghu noted that Asian longhorn ticks are asexual, meaning they can lay eggs without the need for a mate. The expert also observed that rising temperatures are leading to an additional problem.

"Not only are we having more ticks and different types of ticks, but we're having them year-round," Raghu told Local 12.

Invasive species can also introduce and spread new diseases throughout animal and human populations. Ticks, in particular, carry a number of diseases that can be passed to humans and animals via a bite.

One of the most well-known and common tick-borne diseases is Lyme disease, which can leave afflicted people with long-term issues, like fatigue, arthritis, and memory problems.

The introduction of a new tick means this and other diseases could see an increase in cases, leaving communities dealing with long-term health consequences and financial stress from addressing these issues.

The protection and prioritization of native species can also help prevent the spread of these diseases.

How can I protect my pet and myself from ticks?

If you have a pet that goes outdoors, using tick prevention medicine is crucial for protecting them from tick bites. Also, check your pet for ticks every time they come back inside after going outdoors.

Before you go outside, protect yourself from ticks by using insect repellent and dressing in long pants and long sleeves. Check yourself carefully when returning indoors, as well, to ensure you haven't picked up any of these parasites.

