Farmers scramble as dangerous parasite threatens cattle: 'There is no actual treatment'

Virginia farmers are dealing with a familiar pest that's now bringing a more serious threat.

First appearing in the state roughly six years ago, the Asian longhorned tick is spreading again and carrying a parasite that harms cattle, WHSV reported.

What's happening?

The tick carries Theileria orientalis ikeda, a parasite that causes fevers, pregnancy complications, severe anemia, and, at times, death. It's showing up most often in beef herds, likely due to cattle spending more time in open pastures where the ticks thrive in tall grass and brush.

"There is no actual treatment for the disease itself, so the biggest way to manage it is to control the tick through de-wormers and tick sprays," said Jeremy Daubert, a dairy extension agent in Rockingham County, according to WHSV.

Outside Virginia, the warnings aren't slowing down. While different species, similar incidents show a wider trend of tick-borne threats.

In Connecticut, researchers are tracking pathogens in ticks once thought to be harmless. In Montana, a dog tested positive for Lyme disease after a bite. Add to that the growing concern around bacteria linked to the Asian longhorned tick itself, and it's clear this isn't a local issue anymore.

Why is this important?

This isn't just a livestock issue; it's about what happens when invasive species, which tend to move fast and feed heavily, disrupt native ecosystems and beat organisms that help maintain natural balance.

For farmers, that means more than just a few sick cows. It can mean lost pregnancies, rising vet bills, and long-term financial impact. As those patterns continue, it gets harder to protect what's left.

What's being done about it?

Right now, most of the work is happening on the ground. Farmers are keeping grasses trimmed, using tick sprays, and doing what they can to keep their herds out of high-risk zones.

Conservation groups in other parts of the country are training detection dogs to sniff out invasive species before they take hold.

Protecting native species and the places they thrive in remains one of the clearest ways to help reduce outbreaks like these and ease pressure on already strained ecosystems.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.