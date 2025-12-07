Experts issue warning about harmful insects that could try to invade your home this winter: 'Originally from somewhere in Asia'

"They're always looking for a place to overwinter."

Winter is coming, and so are Asian lady beetles.

What's happening?

Virginia is facing an invasion of ladybug lookalikes this fall. The spotted beetles are an invasive species related to the ladybug, and colder temperatures are causing them to find comfort in the warmth of your home.

"They're originally from somewhere in Asia," Scott Baker, Bedford extension agent for the Virginia Cooperative Extension, told ABC 13 News. "Most of the growing season, people don't really notice them because they're outside, but they're always looking for a place to overwinter."

They also like to gather on the siding of houses, particularly on the sunny side.

Why are Asian lady beetles concerning?

Because Asian lady beetles are invasive, they pose a threat to ladybugs, nature's natural pest control squad.

Invasive species are a threat to an entire ecosystem. Because invasives don't coexist with local wildlife and vegetation, there is nothing holding them "in check," so to speak.

They can outcompete native plants and animals by rapidly and aggressively hogging water, soil, habitats, food, and light. They are nature's bullies.

Prioritizing and protecting native plants, animals, and habitats helps maintain the delicate balance of ecosystems, so keeping your yard native and helping conserve natural resources protects our food supply and minimizes the spread of disease.

What's being done about Asian lady beetles?

The good news is, they are easy to get rid of, and Baker explained how.

"In most situations, especially this time of year, you can just vacuum them up," he told ABC 13 News. "Those that you don't get, most of the time they'll die on their own because our homes don't have enough humidity for them, and they essentially dry up. Occasionally, if you do have a really heavy infestation, you might consider doing some barrier treatments."

The vacuum method is smart because if they are pinched or squished, they release a yellowish, foul-smelling fluid that can leave behind stains.

Be sure to use natural, chemical-free solutions if the invasion escalates to that level. It's safer for your home and your family, and it keeps toxins out of our waterways. Using natural solutions also saves money while being just as effective.

While Asian lady beetles can be particularly annoying in the fall and winter, they aren't like this all year long. During the growing season, they feed on non-essential insects and plant pests, such as aphids.

"They do help us some with pest control, they're just a nuisance in the fall and sometimes throughout the winter," Baker added.

