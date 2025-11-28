Experts issue warning about insects that could wreak havoc on US this winter: 'A nuisance pest'

There are ways to avoid them.

A deceptive bug is invading homes as winter comes to North America, according to the Detroit Free Press.

What's happening?

The Asian lady beetle looks like a ladybug except for a small white marking at the base of its head. Despite that similarity, the Asian lady beetle is an invasive species that has rapidly outcompeted various ladybug species native to North America.

The Asian lady beetle has been so successful in some regions as to completely displace ladybug populations. As winter approaches, Asian lady beetles flock like ladybugs to buildings over the winter, causing infestations in homes.

"The multicolored Asian lady beetle is a nuisance pest because the adults tend to congregate and overwinter inside buildings in large numbers," according to Michigan State University. "People say the beetle does this because in their homeland of China they inhabit tall cliffs to overwinter and that buildings are the closest thing we have to tall cliffs in Michigan."

Why are Asian lady beetles important?

Invasive species are a massive problem. When a species is transplanted into a new habitat, it's free of the natural predators it evolved alongside. This presents an opportunity to secure a monopoly on food, water, and space.

This leads to a decline in biodiversity and vital ecosystem services. That loss equates to hundreds of billions of dollars in economic costs annually, according to a 2023 report. Another from the National Invasive Species Information Center suggested that over the course of 50 years, invasive species have cost humanity over 1 trillion dollars.

What's being done about Asian lady beetles?

While the Asian lady beetle has spread far and wide, there are some upsides to having it around.

They've been able to feed voraciously on another invasive bug from Asia that does much more material damage: the soybean aphid. The Asian lady beetle was actually introduced to North America specifically to help with pest control.

To avoid these pests in the home, experts suggest sealing cracks in the exterior of a home to slow the infiltration of Asian lady beetles. Ohio State University stated that a light trap can help gather the bugs for removal. Otherwise, manual removal with a vacuum cleaner is the best bet.

