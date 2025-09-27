Experts take action after exotic hornets arrive in new region: 'A challenging, complex operation'

These hornets are particularly concerning.

The Irish Wildlife Service has safely removed a nest of invasive Asian hornets for the first time.

As the Irish Independent reported, the National Parks and Wildlife Service removed the nest in a safe and controlled manner from a site in the city of Cork, in southwest Ireland. It was the first time a nest of this particular species of hornets had been discovered in the country, raising significant concern about their local impact.

It took wildlife officials some time to locate the nest after they learned of the first confirmed sighting of the hornets in the city. The presence of Asian hornets is a cause for concern because the invasive species poses a risk to both native pollinators and commercial bee hives located in the city.

"Removing the nest today was a challenging, complex operation, conducted by NPWS officers for the first time in Ireland," said Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O'Sullivan, per the Independent.

Invasive species are a massive issue globally, causing millions of dollars in damage to ecosystems, property, and infrastructure every year. Invasive plants and animals often outcompete native species, leading to declines in their populations.

Hornets are particularly concerning because native pollinator populations play a key role in pollinating several crop plants, which is necessary for food security.

One of the best ways to support native pollinators is to ensure they have access to native habitats. Dedicating a small area of your yard to native plants or rewilding your yard, even partially, will offer them a native plant haven.

If you aren't keen on the idea of a wild garden, switching your monoculture lawn to a natural one by planting clover or buffalo grass provides habitat for pollinators while also saving you considerable money on garden maintenance.

It also keeps invasive plants from taking over, a nightmare you'll be glad to avoid.

