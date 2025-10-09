Authorities uncover illegal activities from town official nicknamed 'Boss Hogg': 'It had a bomb go off'

"I was trying to do a clean-up, not a dirty-up."

A well-known landlord is now facing a number of charges stemming from a 2023 explosion of his two-story building complex.

As reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, Thomas Raymond Lewis has been accused of illegally dumping asbestos debris onto public land around Binnaway, Australia. According to authorities, local officials instructed Lewis to obtain proper permits to handle the removal of friable asbestos during his apartment building's demolition.

In October 2023, an explosion and subsequent fire rocked Lewis' building and injured several of his tenants. One person required an emergency airlift to Sydney in order to receive specialized treatment for their burn wounds.

"It had a bomb go off. A bloke filled his flat up with gas and then lit a match," Lewis said of the incident to the Sydney Morning Herald.

In the aftermath of the explosion, officials were able to identify friable asbestos in the building materials. Friable asbestos can be easily crumbled or pulverized, which can then release cancer-causing fibers into the air. This makes it a high-risk material, as the NSW Environment Protection Authority explained, that often requires a professional assessment and removal.

Despite receiving a warning about the dangerous material, Lewis is accused of dumping 500 cubic meters of the friable asbestos. This supposedly happened just 60 feet away from the Castlereagh River, which runs through public land. In addition to illegal dumping charges, Lewis was charged with providing false or misleading information.

"I was trying to do a clean-up, not a dirty-up," Lewis said.

As a member of the Warrumbungle Shire Council, Lewis argued that he was the victim of a "vendetta" against him. Nicknamed "Boss Hogg," Lewis has been a staple in the community for years, making his recent run-in with the law a surprise to some.

"It's very disappointing that this has happened," said Warrumbungle mayor Kathy Rindfleish.

If convicted of a violation of the Environment Operations Act, Lewis could face a fine of up to $500,000.

