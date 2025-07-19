White House reportedly pulling back on controversial asbestos policy change: 'This is just the beginning of the public backlash'

The Trump administration is pulling back on plans to allow the continued use of chrysotile asbestos, the last type of asbestos legally allowed to be used in the U.S. manufacturing industry, The Associated Press reported.

Michelle Roos, executive director of the Environmental Protection Network, said, per The AP: "This is just the beginning of the public backlash against the Trump administration's plans to roll back 31 standards that protect the air we breathe and the water we drink. Public health is not up for negotiation."

The Biden administration issued a comprehensive ban on the substance, though its use had mostly been phased out, and the Environmental Protection Agency has stated it would defend the measure after a huge outcry from asbestos opponents.

Chrysotile asbestos exposure can cause lung, abdominal, and other cancers. It is commonly used in gasket sheets and brake blocks by the automotive and manufacturing industries.

When asked to examine the ban by the current administration, the EPA determined that it may have gone too far, and that providing workers protection might be sufficient to eliminate the risk. This consideration was a result of industry associations that filed suit against the ban.

The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization, which fights asbestos-related diseases, thought the opposite –– that the ban didn't go far enough. It argued that pausing the ban for the EPA to investigate further would do more harm than good, and that the efforts that went into the regulation should not be wasted. The ADAO felt that any new action would delay the implementation of the ban.

The EPA said that the previous administration did not do enough, stating that workplace protections should have been required, causing some confusion on the department's stance after previously arguing to weaken the regulations.

Linda Reinstein, president and CEO of the ADAO, speculated the EPA kept the ban in place due to the public backlash over their position.

Improper disposal of asbestos can cause serious health concerns, as it can leach into the soil and water supply.

Asbestos-related cancers are responsible for an estimated 20,000 deaths in the United States per year and 225,000 deaths worldwide, according to the American Public Health Association.

Chrysotile asbestos was banned under the Toxic Substances Control Act, broadened in 2016. The AP reported "the Biden administration said it moved forward with a ban after decades of inadequate protections and delays in setting better standards."

