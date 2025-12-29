Residents alarmed as harmful creatures spread in US waterways: 'They are everywhere'

"They're out of sight, out of mind."

An invasive catfish species is taking over Florida waterways, harming vulnerable, native animals and the environment.

This fish poses a significant ecological threat, prompting local action to catch them and stop their spread.

What's happening?

As Fox 35 Orlando reported, the armored catfish is an invasive fish species spreading along the Florida coast.

These fish originate from the Amazon region of South America, but the aquarium industry brought them to Florida. People have kept the fish as pets in their ponds, but they've made their way to shorelines and local waterways.

Florida residents have noticed and reported catfish in local lakes and neighborhood ponds, recently posting pleas on social media to help remove them.

Armored catfish are notorious for harassing manatees, biting and latching onto them. They are also known burrowers and dig holes in the shore, which leads to erosion.

"They are everywhere," said Capt. Blair Wiggins, a professional fisherman. "When you get water-invasive species like these guys, they're out of sight, out of mind."

Why is controlling invasive fish important?

Invasive species like the armored catfish destroy natural ecosystems by outcompeting native species for essential resources.

Beyond the Florida coast, invasive fish have been disrupting the environment by promoting toxic algal blooms and harming aquatic life. Managing fish species also provides economic benefits through tourism and recreation. Coastal communities often rely on fishing tourism for jobs and food, so keeping invasive fish out of waterways benefits everyone.

How can I help prevent the spread of invasive species?

In Florida, the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is encouraging people to catch invasive armored catfish, and there's no limit on how many they can catch. Meanwhile, homeowners associations in affected communities are trying to catch the fish in their ponds.

Fortunately, you can eat many invasive fish species and get the nutrition from a healthy catch while helping the marine environment. Although challenging to clean, the armored catfish that are infiltrating Florida are edible and can be a delicious meal.

You can help raise public awareness of the threats posed by invasive fish and other animals by sharing news stories like this one. Learning about critical climate issues, such as the impacts of harmful, non-native species, can help you advocate for change and improve the local ecosystems where you live.

You can also take local action by volunteering with conservation groups dedicated to invasive species control or by donating money to support their missions.

