Homeowner captures adorable video of 'naughty' visitor in front yard: 'Just so cute'

A homeowner couldn't help but pull out her camera when she saw an unexpected guest burrowing through her front yard — and the clip went viral.

The video, posted by TikToker ontothenexttrip (@ontothenexttripp), shows an armadillo digging as the parody song "Armadillos Keep Digging" plays in the background.

The 21-second clip of this armored animal garnered roughly 150,000 views and 20,000 likes.

"Watch as this mischievous armadillo keeps digging holes in my front yard!" the creator wrote.

In the United States, armadillos are most commonly associated with Texas, but they are actually found in a number of states across the South and Southeast. And as global temperature increases make many areas warmer and change animals' habitats, the creatures have moved north, being found in Midwestern states such as Illinois and Indiana.

Famous for their banded shell and their ability to curl into a protective ball, armadillos also play important parts in their ecosystems. They provide population control by feeding on pests such as fire ants, snakes, scorpions, spiders, and roaches. Their sharp claws also aerate lawns, and they help disperse seeds for native plants.





In fact, this video makes a good argument for improving your yard by filling it with native plants, which have adjusted to your ecosystem and the wildlife that calls it home. They require less water and work, making them easier and cheaper to maintain.

They also invite local wildlife to your yard. This includes not only pollinators such as bees and butterflies, which spread the nutrients necessary for plants to thrive, but also native animals such as armadillos.

Commenters were split on how they felt about armadillos, with one calling the animal "naughty" and another saying, "Bro I know armadillos are pests sometimes, but man they just so cute."

Most, however, simply seemed to find the video charming and funny.

"We got one where I work. They are surprisingly chill animals. Destructive, but very casual about everything," one user wrote.

