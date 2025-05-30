Scientists raise red flag over emerging threat killing off iconic desert species: 'Even these beautifully adapted desert plants have their limits'

An American desert icon is dying off in the southwestern United States. Experts say record-setting summers and intense droughts in Arizona are causing a well-known succulent to struggle.

What's happening?

The saguaro cactus is synonymous with the Sonoran Desert, the region where it grows best. The slow-growing species is hardy and, despite longtime rumors of disease, resistant to blight. According to the National Park Service, the cactus is most affected by frost and drought.

Over the last five years, people have noticed saguaros dying off. The Phoenix Desert Botanical Garden reports that its collection of around 1,000 cacti has been reduced to nearly 800.

"But it's certainly a truth that even these beautifully adapted desert plants have their limits," Kimberlie McCue, chief science officer at the Desert Botanical Garden, told Fox10 Phoenix.

Why is a desert cactus important?

The deaths of saguaro cacti point to a broader problem affecting the southwestern United States.

The Arizona Department of Water Resources recently released a report showing April 2020 through March 2025 ranks as the third hottest and fourth driest time period on record for the state.

April 2025 was mildly better for precipitation, but the region remains in a drought. With 99.34% of the state experiencing some stage of drought, the risk of wildfires increases dramatically.

Not only can wildfires threaten human habitats and the environment at large, but they also pose a significant threat to human health due to smoke exposure.

What's being done?

Right now, the state of Arizona's drought management plan relies heavily on monitoring conditions and asking the public to reduce water usage.

As for the saguaro cactus, local wildlife organizations are working on conservation efforts. The Desert Botanical Garden has a saguaro seed bank to assist neighbors with starting cactus gardens at home to eventually be planted outside.

