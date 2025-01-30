  • Home Home

Expert gardener shares how they ensure that even the trickiest plants survive the winter: 'You are so smart'

"Here's how I get them ready"

by Jamie Speka
Photo Credit: TikTok

A TikTok gardener gave easy and affordable tips for saving plants throughout the winter. This can help save money and preserve the natural ecosystem of your yard.

The scoop

Kaleb Wyse (@wyseguide) detailed how he ensures his plants survive the cold months by bringing them inside — even ones in unmovable pots

"I save a lot of plants over the winter," Kaleb said on a video that has accrued over 2,000 likes. "Here's how I get them ready for my plant room!" 

Once Kaleb loosens the plant slightly from the pot, he starts pulling it up, and it starts "working itself out." Then, Kaleb takes "the whole insides out" of the container.

Kaleb separates the plants from their pots and puts them in various plastic nursery containers with big holes on the bottoms that offer good drainage.

"This is because each plant can have different watering needs indoors," the creator noted.

He then re-soils the plants with all-purpose organic pine soil, which ensures the plants retain moisture and drain well — an important aspect of keeping plants indoors. 

"Now next year I'll be able to put them back outside," the creator explained. 

How it's helping

Overwintering plants is an affordable and sustainable way to garden. Some plant owners get rid of their plants over the cooler months — causing unnecessary yard waste, environmental degradation, and ultimately wasting time and money (as they have to rebuy come the warmer months). 

How much time do you spend taking care of the plants inside or outside your home?

Several hours a week 🧑‍🌾

One hour a week ⌛

Less than one hour ⏳

I don't have any plants 😢

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Gardeners recommend overwintering as it can help eliminate these constant cycles that come from uprooting your plants in the winter. If you've been growing your own food, getting rid of fruiting plants can also prevent savings on groceries in the long term. 

What people are saying

TikTok users have found the tip helpful.

"You are so smart," wrote one user.

Another responded, "Thank you for your wonderful tips."

Another boasted about an alternative solution, saying, "My solution is to live in California."

x