Scientists are sounding the alarm after uncovering a concerning phenomenon in Iceland: 'It's the future of volcanic eruptions'

Scientists are studying Iceland in an urgent attempt to see if there could be a surge of volcanic eruptions after the rapid retreat of the island nation's glaciers. If it's possible there, what are the chances of eruptions happening at similar ice-covered volcanoes globally?

What's happening?

The rate of ice melting in Iceland is astonishing. Researchers estimate Iceland has lost about 11 billion tons of ice annually since the early 1900s and predict its glaciers will be gone by 2200. Melting glaciers have also hit much closer to home. A study of Mount Rainier National Park's glaciers in Washington reveals that they are in serious trouble.

Volcanologists studying a crater formed by a volcano in Iceland's central highlands that last erupted in 1961 found it had rapidly expanded. They measured 11 centimeters of uplifting, a phenomenon of the ground bulging upward known as "inflation." This happens when magma or pressurized gases build up beneath a volcano, forcing the ground to rise and expand.

It is concerning because volcanologists know there is a link between the magma buildup under a volcano and an eventual eruption.

Scientists are monitoring the volcano for signs of a possible eruption that could harm some of Iceland's nearly 400,000 citizens and any tourists visiting the country. They are also testing a theory that, if verified, could mean many more people around the world are in danger.

The concern is that the world's rapid retreat of glaciers because of our overheating planet could drive an increase in volcanic activity.

"Iceland is essentially one of the best places in the world to study this … because we have both volcanism and glaciers," Icelandic Meteorological Office volcanologist Michelle Parks told Reuters. "At the end of the day, what we're aiming for with this project is a much bigger picture. It's the future of volcanic eruptions. How large can they be? … And what's in store for us in the future, not only in Iceland but for the rest of Europe and potentially farther afield."

Why is this study of Iceland's volcanoes important?

A study found that nearly 160 million people live within 62 miles of at least one active or potentially active volcano around the world that is either under ice or within 3 miles of it. Of those people vulnerable to eruptions, 20,000 live within the volcano's immediate vicinity.

The dangers of a volcano eruption include deadly debris flows and landslides, along with exposure to clouds of ash and deadly volcanic gases.

What's being done about the rapid decline of glaciers?

Some scientists have proposed geoengineering projects to protect the world's glaciers. One proposal involves covering the ice and snow with a glacier blanket, a layer of reflective materials that would help reduce heat absorption.

Cooling off our planet by reducing the amount of heat-trapping gases in our atmosphere is crucial. Moving away from dirty energy sources and taking advantage of cleaner, renewable options such as solar and wind power is a big part of the solution.

