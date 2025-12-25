Expert issues warning as Arctic rivers turn bright orange: 'It's having an impact'

The orange discoloration is more than a cosmetic problem.

Rivers across northern Alaska are turning an alarming shade of orange — a visible sign that rising global temperatures are triggering chemical changes beneath the Arctic landscape that could threaten ecosystems and communities.

What's happening?

Arctic warming is turning hundreds of rivers and streams in northern Alaska bright red-orange as iron and other metals from thawed permafrost leach into nearby waterways, according to findings from a federal report shared by WBUR.

The report, released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, indicated that the Arctic is warming faster than other regions — and that these rapid changes are affecting local environments, wildlife, and broader global systems.

Calling the Arctic the refrigerator for the planet, Matthew Druckenmiller, a National Snow and Ice Data Center scientist, told WBUR, "When the Arctic thaws and warms, it's having an impact on the global climate."

Why is this issue concerning?

The orange discoloration is more than a cosmetic problem. Elevated levels of iron, aluminum, and other metals can harm fish, insects, and microorganisms that form the base of Arctic food webs, disrupting ecosystems that many animals — and people — depend on.

For rural and Indigenous communities that rely on rivers for drinking water and fishing, these changes could pose serious health and food security risks, especially in areas with limited water treatment infrastructure.

According to NOAA, temperatures in the Arctic have risen at more than twice the global average since 2006. This has led to increased rainfall, accelerated glacier loss and permafrost melt, and warmer Arctic waters — conditions that make metal runoff into rivers more likely.

If these trends continue, scientists warn that once-clear waterways could become increasingly toxic, making them unsafe for wildlife and harder for communities to rely on — a shift that threatens long-term habitability in parts of the Arctic.

Although the complete loss of the world's glacial ice seems far off, the planet is already experiencing its early impacts. Low-lying communities face more frequent flooding, water availability and food security are threatened, and ecosystems are drastically changing.

What's being done about the issue?

According to WBUR, scientists are continuously monitoring the impact of Arctic warming. NOAA — even amid budget cuts — still supports research actions and the publication of the Arctic Report Card.

Slowing the pace of warming is critical to preventing further permafrost thaw and water contamination. Reducing pollution that traps heat in the atmosphere can buy time for Arctic communities to adapt, protect water supplies, and preserve ecosystems.

Choices made today, from implementing large-scale clean energy investments and policies that cut harmful emissions to deciding to switch to electric vehicles or install solar panels, will shape how livable the future will be for future generations.

