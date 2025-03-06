US government lays off NOAA employees in latest wave of federal cuts — here's what it could mean for disaster preparedness

"The more you cut, the less likely the weather service is able to keep up."

Weather watchers across the nation see a potential storm brewing thanks to government budget cuts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, commonly called NOAA.

An official interviewed by CBS News said that if layoffs impact local National Weather Service offices, for example, there could be disruptions in meteorology accuracy and communication. The service is part of NOAA.

"People nationwide depend on NOAA for free, accurate forecasts, severe weather alerts, and emergency information," U.S. Representative Jared Huffman, a Democrat from California, told CBS.

What's happening?

The Department of Government Efficiency — a White House-empowered federal hatchet of sort seemingly headed by billionaire Elon Musk, though the White House has stated that Amy Gleason is the acting administrator, per NPR — has reportedly chopped 880 NOAA jobs, per CBS. The news agency relayed that other sources had the cuts at 5% of the service's 12,000 worldwide employees.

It's all part of President Donald Trump and Musk's efforts to reduce the government's size. The agency, often referred to as DOGE, stated on its website that it has so far slashed $105 billion in spending — largely from canceling contracts and grants and eliminating jobs — across a range of programs and agencies. USA Today reported that more than 100,000 government workers could have already been furloughed or taken a buyout deal.

Tracking the sprawling cuts has been a challenge. And experts following the NOAA news fear there could be severe repercussions.

"The more you cut, the less likely the weather service is able to keep up," Alan Sealls, president-elect of the American Meteorological Society, told CBS.

Why is forecasting weather important?

The types of workers impacted as well as their job locations remain cloudy. But watchdogs told CBS that meteorologists, radar specialists, and Hurricane Hunters have been affected.

It's troubling news because our planet's overheating — fueled largely by burning dirty fuels — is increasing the chances of extreme weather, like coastal storms, cyclones, and wildfires, according to NASA and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

While not every bad storm can be linked to Earth's warming, early warnings and sound forecasts are crucial to helping people stay safe, regardless of the cause.

For example, last year there were 27 weather and other disasters causing at least $1 billion in destruction — some, such as wildfires and hurricanes, exacerbated by the overheating of the planet. The calamities resulted in "568 direct or indirect fatalities," according to the NOAA. Early warnings from weather experts can help to save lives threatened in these situations, and many worry about what may happen without sufficient monitoring in place.

For the administration's part, a source told CBS that essential employees and meteorologists were "largely spared." The report indicated that many of the furloughed workers were in their probationary periods — a reference to time of service in a particular role rather than poor performance or production, as is often the case in the private sector. Newly promoted or reassigned workers may also be probationary even if they have spent many years in another federal role.

What's being done to help?

There are petitions, including grassroots efforts on Change.org, that you can sign to call attention to the need for thorough vetting of critical federal budget decisions. You can also express your preferences to your elected officials in Congress. The Environmental Defense Fund is also raising awareness to help persuade DOGE and Trump to stop these cuts.

Beyond action on the issue itself, staying abreast of the best ways to prepare for major storms and disasters is a great way to protect yourself.

