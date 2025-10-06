Researchers issue warning about 'dangerous' scheme to refreeze the Arctic: 'Not feasible'

As the Arctic heats up faster than anywhere else on Earth, some researchers and startups have floated risky, high-tech schemes to slow the melt. According to a major new study published in Frontiers in Science, however, these so-called solutions could create even bigger problems than the ones they aim to solve.

What's happening?

From pumping seawater onto ice sheets to scattering reflective glass beads across frozen landscapes, a range of futuristic ideas has been pitched as quick fixes for the planet's fastest-warming region. However, a sweeping new analysis led by 42 researchers from 38 institutions concluded that these geoengineering concepts would do more harm than good, The Barents Observer reported.

"We find that the proposed concepts would be environmentally dangerous," the study stated. "It is clear to us that the assessed approaches are not feasible, and that further research into these techniques would not be an effective use of limited time and resources."

The researchers reviewed five proposals, including drilling into Arctic ice to allow water to gush up and refreeze as new layers. None of these approaches has been rolled out on a national scale, though the U.K. is still funding work on seawater-pumping experiments. Even that program has admitted it has "little understanding of whether such interventions are scientifically feasible and what their full range of impacts might be."

Why is restoring polar ice caps important?

The Arctic is warming nearly four times faster than the rest of the planet, earning its label as a "hot spot" of global eating. That speed matters because melting sea ice doesn't stay local; it reverberates through global systems.

Higher seas amplify storm surges, making hurricanes and extreme coastal flooding more destructive. As warming disrupts ocean circulation and weather patterns, communities face threats to food supplies, from shifting fish stocks to weakened crop yields. As insects expand into once-frozen regions, diseases such as West Nile virus and Lyme disease gain new footholds.

Scientists have emphasized that these cascading risks stem from the continued buildup of polluting gases. As the study noted, the burning of dirty energy is what is heating the planet, with "catastrophic consequences for its habitability and for the natural world on which our existence depends.'"

What can we do to help melting Arctic ice and rising temperatures?

Experts have said there's no shortcut around reducing pollution: Slowing the melt of Arctic ice depends on cutting the dirty energy heating the planet. Some governments are pushing forward with renewable energy expansion, enforcing stricter efficiency standards, and investing in research to better understand polar systems.

Communities can also prepare for the changes that melting ice triggers. Rising temperatures and ice loss contribute to higher seas and stronger storm surges, threatening coastal areas. Protecting wetlands, restoring mangroves, and upgrading flood defenses can help buffer the impact of these shifts.

Everyday choices also matter. Switching to clean electricity at home, supporting public transit, and reducing reliance on industries that are dependent on dirty energy all help shrink pollution. While scientific curiosity about "climate interventions" persists, experts caution that decarbonization must remain the top priority.

