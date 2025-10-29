Experts issue warning after observing concerning shift in fish behavior: 'What happens to them?'

As temperatures around the world increase, many different species face serious threats. The United Nations has reported that rising temperatures have resulted in the alteration of ecosystems all over the globe. Biodiversity itself is under duress. According to a recent report, warming is affecting tropical fish off Western Australia.

What's happening?

According to a report from Particle, tropical fish have been swimming farther south off the Australian coast, differing from their usual swimming paths. This is because ocean waters are becoming too warm. As the temperature of the water increases, the fish swim farther than normal to find cooler surroundings.

Why are changes in tropical fish movements in Australia concerning?

The movement of tropical fish out of their normal range (and into others) is an example of tropicalization — and it is not a good thing. Entire ecosystems that have been formed over centuries are being disrupted. Species unable to move because of warming temperatures could die if they can no longer find food or suitable habitats.

Experts warn that the tropical fish migration is dangerous. As Gary Jackson, a senior principal research scientist at the Western Australia Fisheries and Marine Research Laboratories of the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, explained that after the fish travel a certain distance, "there is nowhere for them to go. There is no coral … there's nothing. So what happens to them?"

Unfortunately, ocean changes are not only affecting the fish in Western Australia. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a map showing the devastation coastal American cities face from catastrophic sea-level rise driven by warming temperatures. And earth scientists at the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa have warned that coastal groundwater being pushed to the surface, coupled with rising sea levels, can be extremely harmful to infrastructure on land.

What's being done about changes to ocean environments?

We all need to be aware of the critical climate issues facing our world. Taking local action in our communities to preserve local ecosystems is imperative.

In the case of species migration, knowledge is power. Scientists in Western Australia are attempting to map the oceans where species are being sighted and are depending on citizens to report sightings. Oceangoers are asked to submit photographs of species they haven't seen before.

