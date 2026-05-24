Camera plunged 850 feet into a remote Greenland fjord captures elusive deep-sea creatures

A camera lowered 260 meters (853 feet) into a remote fjord in northwest Greenland has captured a striking look at life — including a deep-sea fish that appeared to swim backward.

According to findings published in PLOS One, the weeklong deployment recorded a surprising variety of animals near the seafloor and offered a rare glimpse into an Arctic ecosystem scientists say needs far more study, Discover Wildlife reported.

Marine researchers studying Inglefield Bredning Fjord deployed a seabed video camera fitted with red lights and a hydrophone and left it in place for about a week.

Instead of pointing the camera across the seafloor, the team aimed it upward. As Discover Wildlife explained, that positioning reduced sediment on the lens and increased the chances of spotting narwhals, which often approach equipment from above. In total, the setup captured 37 hours of footage from just above the bottom.

The footage included a wide mix of animals moving through the frame, including fish, shrimp, jellyfish, bristle worms, copepods, comb jellies, narwhals, and several unidentified creatures.

One especially unusual sighting involved a snailfish that seemed to be swimming backward as the current carried it along. The authors wrote that it "curled its tail and remained motionless for at least 16 s before disappearing from view."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The footage is more than just fascinating. It helps fill major knowledge gaps about Arctic marine life in places that are difficult and expensive to study.

The authors wrote that Arctic glacial fjords are "hotspots of marine life" but noted that their seafloor ecosystems remain understudied due to their remoteness and harsh conditions.

Understanding biodiversity is a key step toward protecting it. When researchers know which species are present and how they use these habitats, it becomes easier to spot changes, identify threats, and make better conservation decisions.

Healthy marine ecosystems also support broader ocean stability, and better monitoring can help communities, researchers, and decision-makers respond to environmental change with stronger information. In a rapidly shifting Arctic, even simple observations — such as which species appear near the bottom and when — can become incredibly valuable.

One of the study's biggest takeaways is that relatively portable moorings equipped with cameras and audio equipment can open a new window into places scientists rarely see. That is an encouraging development because it suggests that more remote Arctic habitats could be monitored without the need for constant human presence in difficult conditions.

Tools like these can help researchers document elusive wildlife, track biodiversity over time, and build a clearer picture of how fragile ecosystems are functioning. As Arctic ecosystems continue to change, research like this can help build momentum for stronger ocean conservation and a better understanding of hidden marine environments.

"Arctic glacial fjords are hotspots of marine life, but they are understudied as a result of their remoteness and difficult access, particularly their seafloor ecosystems," the authors wrote, according to Discover Wildlife.

"Overall, the results show that portable moorings with video recorders are an important tool for exploration of the Arctic seafloor."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.