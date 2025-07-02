  • Outdoors Outdoors

Researchers thrilled after stumbling upon never-before-seen creature in icy Antarctic waters: 'What are the odds?'

by Claire Huber
"In the deep sea, there's always a good chance you're seeing something for the first time."

One frigid Christmas Day, scientists exploring the Weddell Sea stumbled, by coincidence, upon a rare squid: Gonatus antarcticus

National Geographic stated that the specimen is only found in the waters surrounding Antarctica, although it had never been seen alive until researcher Manuel Novillo and his team encountered it. 

Amazingly, the team had not planned to be near where the squid was identified, but ice blocks rerouted them to its location. 

"What are the odds?" Novillo questioned, via National Geographic. "We were not supposed to be there and not at that precise moment." 

According to Popular Mechanics, Gonatus antarcticus was first discovered in 1898, and since its discovery, it has only been seen deceased in fishing nets. 

The miraculous Christmas Day sighting of the 3-foot-long red and purple cephalopod helped scientists briefly observe its habits. They assume, because of its hook, that Gonatus antarcticus spends its days hunting prey. Scarring told them it also spends time avoiding predators. 

The individual the scientists discovered was a little beat up, but "in pretty good shape." Of course, there is still more to learn. With this sighting comes more questions on the species' lifestyle, growth, diet, and range. 

Animal rediscoveries, according to Re:wild, push new conservation initiatives and give hope for other lost creature sightings. 

"In the deep sea, there's always a good chance you're seeing something for the first time," researcher Kat Bolstad said per National Geographic. "The potential for discoveries and exploration is pretty much limitless." 

Because Gonatus antarcticus has had human eyes laid on it, there is a better chance for more deliberate protection of the waters around Antarctica. 

These waters are already protected, as Antarctica is an important ecological landscape. The executive director of the Antarctic and Southern Ocean Coalition, Claire Christian, calls Antarctica "the world's last great wilderness," as the continent is relatively untouched by humans. 

Because of this, she and her team are dedicated to keeping Antarctica clean and rich in biodiversity. A biodiverse ecosystem keeps the Earth functioning, as each critter in an environment relies on the others, be it directly or indirectly. 

The sighting of Gonatus antarcticus can lead to new information on the biodiversity of Antarctic waters. 

