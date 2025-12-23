Scientists issue warning over new phenomenon that may cause dangerous weather: 'Could amplify the consequences'

It can have a major impact on our communities and health.

Scientists are raising concerns over Arctic ice melt and its impact on weather persistence or on when weather conditions stay consistent for extended periods of time.

What's happening?

A new study in Communications Earth & Environment found that "change in weather persistence could amplify the consequences of climate change." Arctic ice melt tweaks the circulation of wind on ocean surfaces, impacting temperatures across North America and Europe. Specifically, alterations to temperature persistence could lead to an increase in extreme weather events, such as heat waves or cold spells.

Why is extreme weather important?

Arctic ice melt has been linked to extreme weather events that have a major impact on our communities and health. Melting has far-reaching consequences, such as heat waves and droughts in Europe. The study highlights how overheating has supercharged extreme weather, which can lead to displacement and disease proliferation.

With homeowners insurance companies raising premiums and dropping coverage due to these natural disasters, extreme weather events have taken on additional importance for homeowners. Researchers also highlighted the potential impact that weather persistence in the Arctic can cause food supply instability and a lack of biodiversity. It is critical to educate ourselves on various climate issues to better understand how to help.

What's being done about extreme weather?

Individuals can do their part to slow warming by making thoughtful, eco-friendly choices in their everyday lives. Some of these decisions can also help make them more resilient to climate-driven extreme weather.

