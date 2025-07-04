Scientists raise red flag after discovering concerning trend with plants in Arctic: 'An early warning signal'

As the Earth heats up because of the changing climate, it is enabling new plants to sprout in the Arctic, a phenomenon known as "Arctic greening." While that may seem like a good thing, since plants store carbon, scientists say a greener Arctic may actually exacerbate warming, according to an article posted by Nature.

What's happening?

A new study by scientists from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden has found that plants are responding quickly to rising temperatures, as the Arctic is warming at a rate four times faster than the planet on average. While researchers did not find a clear answer as to which species will be more successful in a warmer world, they indicated that evergreen shrubs, such as lingonberries and crowberries, will likely thrive with less snowfall.

"But where the shrubs take over, biodiversity will decrease, and then the question is where the outcompeted species will go. There are no colder regions than the Arctic, and some species may disappear completely from large areas," Anne Bjorkman, a researcher in plant ecology at the university, said in a news release on Phys.org.

"Changes in vegetation are an early warning signal that the entire ecosystem will change, with consequential effects on wildlife, humanity, and the Earth's natural ability to store carbon," she added.

If larger shrubs, such as willow bushes and berry plants, start to take over, the Arctic could become even warmer, as they absorb more sunlight, according to the study's authors.

Why are biodiversity changes in the Arctic concerning?

Scientists found that in the northern part of the Scandinavian Mountains, around 60% of the land is already being impacted by rising temperatures. Either new species are showing up, or established species are disappearing. Part of the reason why some plants aren't doing as well is that shrubs outcompete low-growing species for sunlight and other resources.

A reduction in biodiversity will make the Arctic less resilient to major climatic changes, which could have ripple effects on other parts of the ecosystem. For instance, researchers noted that changes in vegetation will negatively impact animals like reindeer, as they will have to search for new grazing areas.

Tourism will also take a hit, as hiking would become virtually impossible if the mountains are covered in shrubs and large trees. In addition, melting glaciers threaten the food and water supplies of around 2 billion people worldwide, some of whom live near the Arctic regions, according to Carbon Brief, which cited a report from the United Nations.

Scientists have warned that glaciers in Canada are starting to resemble "Swiss cheese" because of their rapid melting, a phenomenon being reported worldwide. In Antarctica, which is warming faster than the global average, plant life such as moss and hairgrass is thriving as the ice melts. So, it's clear that the warming climate is impacting tundra ecosystems in numerous ways, some of which we're just beginning to discover.

What's being done to help?

In Kyrgyzstan, United Nations officials are going to great lengths to grow artificial glaciers to secure drinking and irrigation water for rural communities. Villagers in Pakistan and Nepal have also performed ceremonies in an effort to create a "baby glacier" and to raise awareness about shrinking glaciers.

However, these measures can't stop the climate from altering biodiversity in the Arctic; the only way to prevent or at least slow down these changes is to reduce the amount of planet-warming pollution in the atmosphere, which everyone can help with in small ways.

Using less energy at home by switching to LED light bulbs, unplugging energy vampires, and installing solar panels (if it's in your budget) are all smart decisions that can save you money on electric bills while helping to cool the planet.

