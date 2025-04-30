Experts raise concerns about dangerous impacts of well-meaning forest project: 'It is disturbing'

What began as a well-intentioned effort to restore green cover in northern India is now drawing concern from local conservationists.

In the Aravalli Hills, an ecologically sensitive region southwest of New Delhi, piles of discarded polythene bags have been found littering the forest floors after a government-run tree-planting campaign, according to the Hindustan Times. Conservationists warn that the plastic waste poses a serious risk to both public health and wildlife.

What's happening?

The plastic bags, used to transport saplings during annual monsoon planting drives, were supposed to be removed once the planting was done. Instead, they were left behind in wooded areas across Rewari, a district in Haryana that borders rural communities and wildlife zones.

"During my visit to the Aravallis in Rewari on Tuesday, I saw polythene bags at several locations," Rakesh Ahlawat, a birdwatcher from a nearby village, told Hindustan Times. "It is disturbing because these plastics not only harm the soil quality but also end up being eaten by grazing animals. It could lead to intestinal blockages or even death."

Beyond animal welfare, the leftover plastic poses a threat to the health of local residents. Microplastics from the bags can seep into the soil and water, contaminating food and water supplies. In a region where communities depend on nearby land for farming and daily use, that's a real and growing concern.

Forest officials acknowledged the lapse. "We received information about the issue on Tuesday morning and directed our teams to clear the sites immediately," deputy conservator of forests Deepak Patil Prabhakar told Hindustan Times.

Why is this plastic pollution concerning?

The Aravalli Hills, one of India's oldest mountain ranges, play a crucial role in regulating air quality, groundwater recharge, and biodiversity. The area is already under pressure from illegal mining and rapid urbanization, particularly from neighboring cities like Gurugram.

When conservation efforts generate plastic waste, it undermines trust in environmental programs and delays progress toward a cleaner, safer future.

"Leaving plastic in forest areas defeats the purpose of plantation drives," environmental activist Vaishali Rana told Hindustan Times.

What's being done about the remaining plastic bags?

The Haryana Forest Department has launched cleanup efforts and pledged to strengthen oversight. Forest minister Rao Narbir Singh has requested a formal report and directed senior officials to prevent similar incidents.

Residents can help by reporting plastic waste, volunteering in cleanup efforts, and advocating for biodegradable materials in future projects. Lasting progress depends on treating restoration not as a one-time act, but as an ongoing responsibility.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.