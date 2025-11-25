Authorities discover devastating impact of tourists' thoughtless actions: 'Will remain visible'

Locals have a word for this type of behavior.

In Kyoto, Japan, the thick groves of the Arashiyama Bamboo Forest span more than six square miles, with a path cut through the middle. Now, reckless actions from some tourists could endanger the unique habitat.

A recent inspection, according to the Malay Mail, found that around 350 stalks of bamboo had been vandalized "with initials, messages, and symbols etched by knives and keys." Furthermore, "once carved, the scars on bamboo will remain visible for the rest of the plant's life," authorities said, per the news outlet.

But it's not just unsightly — carving into the bamboo can harm or kill the tree. And the towering stalks provide shelter to insects, birds, and small mammals, so damage to the bamboo could disrupt richly biodiverse ecosystems too.

Locals refer to this as "meiwaku tourism" — irritating behaviors that inconvenience or disturb others. Unfortunately, this type of behavior can be seen in tourist locations around the globe.

National parks in the United States are often visited by unruly tourists who chase wildlife, step off the trails, litter, and put themselves and others in danger despite posted rules and repeated warnings.

Currently, the Arashiyama Bamboo Forest trail is open to tourists for free, but the city charged admission prior to 2015. If destructive activities continue, the fee may be reinstated to limit visitor numbers and protect the natural habitat.

Tourists' impacts on Kyoto's bamboo groves underscore the importance of the "leave no trace" philosophy.

When spending time in any natural area, whether a national park or neighborhood trail, visitors can aim to leave the environment exactly as they found it — or perhaps even better. Hikers, climbers, and pedestrians can avoid littering and pick up any trash that they can safely dispose of.

By preventing vandalism, staying on designated paths, minimizing waste, and respecting wildlife, we can ensure that ecosystems like the bamboo forest stay healthy and beautiful for future generations to experience and benefit from. According to One Earth, bamboo groves can release abundant oxygen, capture heat-trapping gases, and support groundwater systems.

