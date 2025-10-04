Wildlife park staff thrilled after camera catches first-of-its-kind footage of rare event: 'Living proof'

Camera traps in Oman have picked up a tantalizing glimpse of one of the rarest predators in the world engaging in never-before-seen behavior.

Muscat Daily reported that the Arabian leopard was spotted hunting a rock hyrax, a medium-sized mammal found throughout Africa and the Middle East. The footage marks the first time Arabian leopards have been seen hunting a hyrax, and officials see it as a testament to the success of the Sultanate's conservation efforts.

The program's director, Dr. Mohammed bin Muhad al Maashani, said the images were "living proof of the integrity and balance of the ecosystem in the mountains of Dhofar."

The Arabian leopard is the smallest subspecies of leopard, with the largest adult males weighing only about 75 pounds; a common leopard can weigh more than twice that. According to the BBC, they can also be distinguished from their African cousins by the pale coloring of their coats. Arabian leopards prefer arid rocky areas and have a varied diet, but because they reside in such nutrient-sparse areas, they need a wide hunting range to survive.

They are critically endangered and even rarer than the famously elusive snow leopard. Arabian leopards have an estimated total population of approximately 120 individuals remaining in the wild, with around 70-84 mature individuals, according to the IUCN. They face several threats, including habitat destruction and overgrazing by livestock, reducing the leopard's prey availability and quality.

That's why Oman is focusing efforts not just on protecting leopards but making sure their prey species thrive with them. As the project's director said, "These species are critical to maintaining the delicate balance of the ecosystem and ensuring the leopard's survival."

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Saudi Arabia is also working to protect the Arabian leopard. Although it may be locally extinct in the kingdom, Saudi Arabia is working on a captive breeding program in conjunction with rewilding projects, aiming to reintroduce leopards in the future.

The story underlines the immense usefulness of trail cameras in conservation efforts. Cameras allow researchers to monitor even the rarest of species more efficiently to better understand their specific numbers and needs. Another critical aspect of the project is local engagement and mitigating potential conflicts between leopards and people through education.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.