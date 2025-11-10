Experts enlist unexpected helpers for crucial task in US waterway: 'Livers of the rivers'

The Tennessee Valley Authority has unveiled a bold new scheme to clean up its rivers.

The TVA is unleashing one hundred carefully bred Appalachian rockshell mussels into the Powell and Clinch Rivers.

North America is home to over 300 species of freshwater mussels, many of which are endemic to specific locales, according to the National Park Service.

These stationary creatures act as the "livers of the rivers," per the NPS. They feed by filtering food sources from the water. Algae, bacteria, phytoplankton, even viruses and chemical runoff don't exactly sound appetizing, but for the mussels, they're fair game.

This feeding process works wonders for cleaning water sources, as just one mussel filters 15 gallons of water every day. The same can be said of other mollusks, too, making filter feeders incredibly important to aquatic ecosystems.

In a social media post about the project, the TVA said: "We are working in partnership with Tennessee and Virginia wildlife to release 100 young, extremely rare Appalachian rockshell mussels into the rocky bottom of the Powell and Clinch Rivers after successfully breeding them in a hatchery."

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

The TVA describes the Appalachian rockshell mussel as a creature with a tiny population that has a big job. Their presence in the rivers benefits wildlife and people alike. In addition to filtering out pollutants, mussels also support the aquatic food chain, and they even play a role in boosting hydropower production.

The work of conservationists also helps protect a species on the brink of extinction, benefiting biodiversity and maintaining ecosystem balance.

The project is a stellar example of effective local action to harness the awesome power of nature to protect nature.

Other examples include the rising popularity of goatscaping, using the hungry ruminants to clear out invasive plants and prevent wildfires.

Similarly, dogs are only too happy to help sniff out endangered species and prevent invasive species from establishing themselves in a new region.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.