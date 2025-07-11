Officials turn to unexpected helpers to protect community from wildfires — here's what's happening

They're just doing what comes naturally.

The Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation has adopted a low-tech yet innovative strategy to lower the risk of wildfires in the San Bernardino mountains: goatscaping.

As KTLA 5 reported, "hundreds of goats were deployed" in the foothills to munch on invasive grasses and dry bush.

Homeowners near the reservation have expressed their gratitude for the work, which is overseen by tribal officials.

The scheme is part of a wider land stewardship strategy to take a sustainable and proactive approach to reducing the devastating destruction of seasonal wildfires.

Southern California is historically prone to wildfires. In 2024, the Line Fire ripped through 100,000 acres of land before it was contained.

Because of persistent droughts and thick undergrowth, the risk of a fire spreading rapidly is considerable. Goats offer a chemical-free way to reduce that risk, and they're just doing what comes naturally.

Goats are particularly adept at clearing thick undergrowth and chewing through noxious weeds. Their digestive system essentially sterilizes the seeds they ingest, so when they consume an invasive grass or plant, it won't return.

As the University of Minnesota noted, goats easily deal with buckthorn, with a local business owner "blown away" by how happy his goats were to tuck into the invasive plant. They are also immune to poison ivy and smart enough to spit out any plastic they come across.

It's little wonder that goatscaping is becoming increasingly popular nationwide. The busy little ruminants consume about 1-3% of their body weight in dry matter per day, so they can make a big impact in a relatively short period of time.

This story highlights the importance of taking local action and incorporating traditional wisdom into conservation strategies. Goatscaping is just one of multiple natural remedies. You can help save the planet — and some money — by rewilding your yard with native plants or upgrading to a natural lawn.

