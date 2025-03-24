New research suggests troubling phenomenon brewing in Antarctic waters — here's what we should prepare for

Modern technology has allowed researchers to delve into this subject further.

The Antarctic Circumpolar Current may be moving 20% slower by 2050, according to research described in The Conversation.

What's happening?

Surrounding Antarctica in a ring, the Antarctic Circumpolar Current is the strongest ocean current in the world. However, its remote location has historically made it challenging to study, so it's not as well-understood as other currents of its caliber, as the researchers noted.

However, modern technology has allowed researchers to delve into this subject further. Australia-based researchers Taimoor Sohail and Bishakhdatta Gayen, along with their colleague Andreas Klocker, used a supercomputer and climate simulator to predict future patterns of currents.

"The model captures features others often miss, such as eddies," Sohail and Gayen explain in the Conversation. "So it's a far more accurate way to assess how the current's strength and behaviour will change. … It picks up the intricate interactions between ice melting and ocean circulation."

The results weren't encouraging. The projection predicted that fresh water from newly melted Antarctic ice would flow northward and penetrate the deep sea, ultimately slowing the current.

Why does the Antarctic Circumpolar Current matter?

As the researchers detailed, the Antarctic Circumpolar Current keeps things in balance. Its chilly temperatures protect the Antarctic from warm water that could melt its shores and disturb its ecosystem. It links the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian currents, and plays a crucial role in regulating the current climate.

If the current slows down, a lot could change. A weaker current would harm fisheries that are important to coastal communities. Pesky invasive species could also worm their way into Antarctic ecosystems, pushing native species out and disrupting the ecosystem's already delicate balance.

Such increased competition for resources can lead to the extinction of marine species. Polar ice melting can also trigger domino effects across the rest of the globe, even contributing to droughts and heat waves.

What's being done about this?

Yes, this prediction is bad. No, it's not hopeless. If this comes to pass, it won't happen until 2050. There's still time to limit the melting and keep the Antarctic Circumpolar Current intact.

Many organizations are dedicated to combating critical climate issues like this one. For instance, one Dutch startup, Arctic Reflections, is looking to restore Arctic sea ice by pumping cool water onto the ocean's surface.

If you want to do your part to slow the planet's warming, you could install solar panels, upgrade to an induction stove, or donate to climate causes, among many other possibilities designed around the primary goal of helping yourself while helping the planet that are covered in the TCD Guide.

However, it's important to remember that big issues like this can't be fully addressed without policy changes. Sohail and Gayen explained in the Conversation that "proactive and coordinated international actions" are the key to the planet's healthy future.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.