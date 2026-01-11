Authorities make startling discovery after examining family's luggage at airport: 'We are trying to trace'

"Further investigation into the smuggling network is in progress."

Border agents in India have intercepted live animals caught in the midst of a smuggling attempt and likely larger animal trafficking scheme, according to Onmanorama.

What happened?

Based on a tip, officials found 11 sedated birds in cages in the luggage of a family arriving in the city of Kochi. The husband, wife, and son trio flew in from Thailand via Kuala Lumpur, but local Air Intelligence Unit agents were able to examine their luggage upon arrival. Inside the bags were six Visayan hornbills, two iris lorikeets, and three lutino sun conures. All of these species are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), the news outlet detailed.

The latest indications show that there are only 1,200 mature Visayan hornbills alive worldwide, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources Red List. Sun conures (aka sun parakeets) number fewer than 2,500. Iris lorikeets are doing a bit better, with population estimates going as high as 20,000.

Why is animal trafficking concerning?

With increasing heat due to atmospheric pollution and encroachment on natural habitats by human industry, animals often have fewer and fewer places to find refuge. Combined with the effects of poaching and trafficking, endangered species face risks of extinction.

When these species disappear, so too do the ecosystem services they provide, including controlling prey populations and supporting predators by being prey themselves. Loss of these "services" could equate to over $2 trillion in losses annually, according to the World Bank.

What's being done about animal trafficking?

Tight security measures have helped to rescue many live trafficked animals. Protected species such as peacocks, tortoises, and monkeys have been intercepted during travel through India.

Indian authorities are keen to follow up on their smuggling bust to see if there's more work to be done.

"We are trying to trace for whom he had brought the birds," said a forest department officer, per Onmanorama, "Further investigation into the smuggling network is in progress."

