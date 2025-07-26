Airport authorities make shocking discovery after searching professional model's luggage: 'Protected under international law'

Investigators said they are working to determine whether it's part of a larger trafficking ring.

A model was at the center of a wildlife trafficking bust at an airport in India after authorities found three rare exotic animals in the woman's luggage.

What's happening?

The 36-year-old woman landed at the international airport in Kolkata, India, on a flight from Bangkok, according to Mathrubhumi. She was taken into custody after authorities recovered two common spotted cuscus and one silvered leaf monkey in her possession.

The common spotted cuscus is a marsupial found in New Guinea, while the silvered leaf monkey, native to Southeast Asia, is a vulnerable species on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, per iNaturalist. Officials said the animals were handed over to veterinary professionals.

"These animals are not only exotic, but protected under international law," an anonymous official told Mathrubhumi. "The silver leafed monkey is listed under Appendix II of CITES, making their trades strictly regulated."

The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species, or CITES, is designed to protect animals in 185 countries worldwide, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare. Investigators said they are working to determine whether the animals discovered at the airport were part of a larger wildlife trafficking ring.

Why is preventing wildlife trafficking important?

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service described wildlife trafficking as an "international crisis." Poaching, smuggling, and illegal trade of protected species can increase the spread of diseases and harm ecosystems. When non-native plants and animals are introduced to a foreign ecosystem, they can become invasive and eliminate critical native species in the area.

About 4,000 plant and animal species between 2015 and 2021 were affected by illegal trade, per the United Nations. Wildlife trafficking is one of the main threats to biodiversity. Experts said it plays a significant role in the endangerment and extinction of rare animals.

Illegal wildlife trade is the fourth-biggest illegal trade in the world, according to the World Wildlife Foundation. Groups involved in wildlife trafficking are often linked to other organized crimes such as money laundering and drug trafficking.

What's being done about preventing wildlife trafficking?

The Fish and Wildlife Service has promoted initiatives to protect species threatened by illegal trade through the Combating Wildlife Trafficking Program. In 2014, the U.S. issued the National Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking to strengthen enforcement and expand cooperation worldwide.

Meanwhile, the WWF has pressured governments worldwide to ramp up law enforcement. The organization cited ivory trade bans in China and the U.K. as successful examples of the power of regulation. In 2023, the U.K. extended its ivory trade ban to protect five additional species.

