Customs officers make shocking discovery after noticing passenger's nervous behavior: 'Very troubling'

A passenger arriving in Mumbai from Thailand caught the attention of airport customs officers after showing visible signs of nervousness. What they discovered in his luggage wasn't gold or cash — it was far worse.

Inside the bags were nearly 100 exotic animals, some alive, many dead, all hidden and packed in violation of wildlife protection laws.

What happened?

As The Indian Express reported, the passenger was stopped on Monday at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. A search revealed a disturbing inventory: 80 iguanas (30 dead), a tarantula, a kinkajou (also called a honey bear), and two Brazilian cherryhead tortoises.

Officers also found six sugar gliders, two crested finchbills, a chaco golden-knee tarantula, and the remains of a fire-tailed sunbird. Many of the animals are protected species and cannot legally be traded or transported without proper documentation.

"The animals were seized, and the passenger was placed under arrest under the provisions of the Customs Act 1962," customs officials told the Indian Express.

Investigators are now looking into whether this person was recruited by a trafficking network. CBS News reported that earlier this month, another smuggler from Thailand was caught with dozens of venomous vipers, including 44 Indonesian pit vipers hidden in luggage.

This isn't just about one person — it's part of a larger pattern.

Why is wildlife smuggling concerning?

Exotic animal trafficking isn't just about rare pets. It damages ecosystems, spreads disease, and undermines public safety. Some species seized in these cases are protected under international agreements such as CITES, which helps regulate trade to keep animals from disappearing forever.

TRAFFIC, a wildlife trade monitoring network, said over 7,000 animals have been seized along the Thailand–India air route in the last few years. "The almost-weekly discoveries and diversity of wildlife en route to India is very troubling," said Kanitha Krishnasamy, TRAFFIC's Southeast Asia director.

Many of these animals were still alive when found, which shows just how strong the demand for exotic pets has become — and how far traffickers are willing to go to meet it.

What can I do to help?

Skip the exotic pet trend. Animals pulled from the wild are often mistreated, and their survival rate in captivity is low.

See something off? Report it. Listings for rare animals or shady pet shops are often part of a bigger problem.Want more background? Check out this story on smuggled snakes and this bust involving turtles. Both show just how common and dangerous this illegal trade is.

