Officials make alarming discovery while searching couple's luggage at airport: 'Strictly prohibited'

Officials at Cochin International Airport were surprised when they found six wild animals in a couple's luggage at customs.

What's happening?

According to the Times of India, a couple arriving at the airport on a flight from Bangkok had six live animals in their luggage: three marmosets, one hyacinth macaw, and two white-lipped tamarins.

Once officials became suspicious, per the article, they searched the luggage and found the wild animals, which are illegal as pets.

One customs official said, "These animals are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, and their possession is strictly prohibited in India," reported the New Indian Express. The article also noted that all three species are native to South America.

The people who smuggled them into the country will appear in court, while the critters will receive additional care at a zoological park, per the Times of India.

Why does animal trafficking matter?

Illegal wildlife trafficking, like this incident, can pose problems for humans, animals, and the environment.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime explained that wildlife trade can spread disease and parasites that can make people sick — or harm their pets or native animals.

Another concern is biodiversity loss, which can impact our food supply and the overall ecosystem. According to Rare, when poachers remove wild creatures from their habitats, they can no longer play a role in pollination or seed transportation.

The organization also emphasized that smaller populations can hurt the local economy, especially in areas where people rely on wildlife viewing for tourism.

Plus, trafficking can lead to animals becoming endangered or extinct on a local or global scale, reported the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. The organization also highlighted that the methods used to capture and transport these critters — and the care they receive at their destination — are inadequate and can lead to death.

What can you do to stop animal smuggling?

Wildlife smuggling is a global problem, with incidents in the U.S. and even worldwide trafficking rings. But, there are plenty of ways everyday people can help put a stop to it.

Rare recommends that if you visit another place, avoid participating in or posting about animal attractions, including rides or cuddling. Or, if you're online shopping and notice products like tiger skin rugs or elephant ivory, avoid purchasing and report those sites.

The Association of Zoos & Aquariums has a list of legislation you can urge your local lawmakers to support. And if you suspect wildlife crime in your community, report it to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

The Association of Zoos & Aquariums has a list of legislation you can urge your local lawmakers to support. And if you suspect wildlife crime in your community, report it to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.