Maryland animal services officer has rescued 16,000 animals, and he is still chasing the next one

"The only way that I could enjoy this job more … is if there were two of me."

A Maryland animal services officer is getting some long-overdue recognition after rescuing an escaped German shepherd, highlighting just how much patience, calm, and compassion the job can require.

Across 11 years in the field, Ryan Jesien estimates he has helped about 16,000 animals — and he is still heading out to answer the next call.

What happened?

The Washington Post spotlighted one of those calls, following Jesien, a Montgomery County animal services officer, after reports came in about a German shepherd loose outside a Farmers Insurance office in Maryland.

Instead of pursuing the dog and potentially making it more fearful, Jesien chose to stay still and let the animal approach on its own.

"It's okay," he told the dog as it moved closer. "I got you," he added, slipping a leash over its neck.

With the dog safely in his truck, Jesien cooled the cab, scanned for a microchip, and began calling him Farmer, according to the Post.

Photos from the story showed Jesien crouching calmly near the dog before later securing him with a seat belt in the truck.

The shelter soon learned that the dog, Smokey, had been reported missing by its owner after escaping through the window of an air-conditioned car. The German shepherd was later reunited with its owner and microchipped.

Why does it matter?

While the story centers on one rescue, it also points to a much larger reality: Animal control officers often serve as a critical safety net for lost pets, injured wildlife, abused animals, and overcrowded shelters.

The work can be relentless. Jesien told the Post that his shifts typically last 10 to 12 hours, and that a recent spring rush of baby wildlife, injured animals, and runaway pets kept him on the job for 36 straight hours.

His rescues have included a bald eagle that could not fly and a cormorant tangled in fishing line, showing how the job can affect both pets and the broader local environment.

For readers hoping to help animals in their own communities, supporting local shelters or learning how to take local action can make a real difference.

What are people saying?

Regarding the German shepherd rescue, Jesien noted that even if a car's air conditioning is running, those systems can still fail. "It is 89 degrees," he said, according to the Post. "That is hot."

Jerrica Owen, who leads the National Animal Care and Control Association, said officers like Jesien "really wear a million hats" and "have not been given the level of recognition in our country, quite frankly, that they should."

One bystander offered perhaps the simplest description after Jesien euthanized a deer struck by a car: "Oh my God, that boy is police and a doctor."

Jesien said that rescue work is "the greatest feeling in the world," adding, "The only way that I could enjoy this job more … is if there were two of me."

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