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Animal rescuer saves pregnant German Shepherd from euthanasia, then reveals the adorable names of her 9 puppies

"They deserve all the love in the world," a third commented.

by Vivian Tran
A sad mother dog in a kennel in the left frame and a person holding one of her puppies in the right frame.

Photo Credit: TikTok

A heartbreaking shelter case has gotten a joyful update after content creator and animal advocate Joey Graceffa (@joeygraceffa) shared the latest on Jane, a pregnant German Shepherd mix he rescued before she was scheduled to be euthanized — and the nine puppies she later delivered safely at home.

Now, the puppies are old enough for their personalities to start shining through, and Graceffa gave the entire litter an especially fitting theme: bear-inspired names, reported ParadePets.

Graceffa recently posted a TikTok update introducing followers to Jane's growing family.

@joeygraceffa

How has it been 6 weeks since I saved these puppies from the shelter?!

♬ Winter Hot Chocolate - The Piano Space

In the clip, Graceffa recapped the rescue and shared footage of Jane in the shelter, along with the puppies as newborns.

"Six weeks ago, I rescued a German Shepherd from a kill shelter," he said. "She was pregnant, and she gave birth to nine beautiful puppies."

He then lifted each puppy to the camera and revealed the lineup: Care Bear, Big Bear, Little Bear, Grizzly Bear, Winnie the Pooh Bear, and Teddy Bear.

The final three — Black Bear, Paddington Bear, and Smokey the Bear — are being cared for separately because they were the smallest and slightly behind developmentally.

Graceffa explained that they start their mornings with a high-calorie gel to help boost their blood sugar and appetite. What could have ended in tragedy at a shelter instead became a second chance for one mother dog and nine puppies. 

Graceffa said the smallest puppies are "getting better each day" and called their steady weight gain "such a relief."

He also shared that Jane, now affectionately called Mama Bear, is "doing very well" and appears to love her new home.

Commenters expressed their joy and gratitude, with many sharing how deeply moved they were by the heartwarming update.

"Well done, you saved 10 lives," one user wrote.

Another added, "Omg they are all so adorable!! Thank you so much for saving them from a fellow GSD owner!!!"

"They deserve all the love in the world," a third commented.

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