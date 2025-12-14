Officials celebrate as vital water supply nears full capacity following heavy rainfall — here's what it means for locals

This is an ideal result for this time of year.

Reservoirs across the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh neared capacity at the end of October thanks to heavy rains upriver, The Hans India reported.

Across the area's major reservoirs, 94.27% of their maximum storage capacity has been filled. That means that plenty of water is available to residents across the Godavari, Krishna, Pennar, and Vamsadhara basins.

The total amount of water in all of these reservoirs combined at the end of October was 723.47 thousand million cubic feet. That left an additional 55.58 thousand million cubic feet of capacity to handle potential floodwaters in the case of heavy weather.

Some bodies of water seemed almost ready to hit their capacity. For example, the Srisailam reservoir in the Krishna basin was filled to over 883 feet when it is considered full at 885, and it had more than twice as much water coming in as it had going out to fill local canals and generate power. Other bodies of water maintained a delicate balance, full but not yet overfilled.

This is an ideal result for this time of year in Andhra Pradesh, which experiences monsoon and dry seasons.

October is normally a month of heavy rainfall, recharging reservoirs for the year, which may include long dry spells that draw on these water reserves. Filling the reservoir to capacity ensures that the people of the region will have the water that they need for drinking, crops, and power generation throughout the year ahead.





That's even more important in a world with rising temperatures and shifting climates.

As the Earth gets hotter due to human-generated air pollution, dry regions get drier and wet regions get wetter. Both droughts and floods are becoming more common and more intense, with a severe impact on human lives and economies. A healthy monsoon season in India helps ensure this will be a good year, not one when residents have to worry about drought.

