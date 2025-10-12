Community overjoyed after saving sacred land from disturbing fate: 'It's hard to know what to say in this moment'

A stretch of sacred Hawaiian coastline has been saved from becoming another resort, the Trust for Public Land reported.

The 27.4-acre 'Anaeho'omalu Kapalaoa shoreline in Hawai'i Island's North Kona region will now belong to Nā 'Ōiwi O Pu'uanahulu, a nonprofit run by descendants of Native Hawaiians. This was the only beach property left without development in the Waikoloa Beach Resort area.

The land holds a deep meaning for Native Hawaiians. It contains heiau, which are ancient worship sites, plus special ponds that connect to the ocean underground, rock carvings, and old pathway systems. The area separates the Kona and Kohala districts and has been home to Hawaiian families for generations.

Waikoloa Land decided to drop its resort plans and give the property back to families from the area. The organization will use the space for teaching sessions about traditional ways, ecological restoration projects, and cultural activities that pass knowledge among generations.

Funding came from multiple sources. Hawai'i County provided $4.4 million through its Public Access, Open Space, and Natural Resources Preservation Fund. The State Legacy Land Conservation Program added $3 million. The Dorrance Family Foundation gave $250,000 to support ocean ecosystem vitality.

Hawai'i County now maintains a conservation easement on the property, which means the land stays protected forever. Families that have fished these waters and worked the land for generations will continue caring for it.

"The County of Hawai'i is proud to partner with the community to protect these coastal resources so that future generations can continue to benefit from and enjoy them," said Mayor Kimo Alameda.

Lehua Alapa'i of Nā 'Ōiwi O Pu'uanahulu said: "It's hard to know what to say in this moment. This is for my dad. This is for kūpuna. Kapalaoa is for all Hawaiians who love their 'āina and know they belong there. The challenges are long and plenty, but 'āina and kūpuna will rise up to meet you. Never give up. Mahalo to all who answered the call."

