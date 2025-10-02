Researchers rediscover legendary 'voice of the forest' creatures after nearly 100-year absence: 'A rare spark of hope'

After almost a century without a sighting, two species of Hawaiian land snails have been spotted at last.

According to National Geographic, over half of Hawaiʻi's 759 snail species have gone extinct, as these tiny creatures are particularly vulnerable to invasive species and a shifting climate.

However, a small spark of hope has been ignited after two species were rediscovered after decades.

Maui Now detailed the phenomenal rediscovery of the Godwinia caperata and the Hiona exaequata snails in a biodiversity study on the island of Kauaʻi.

While it's great to see the return of any animal that hasn't been recorded in decades, finding these snails is made doubly exciting by the spiritual role that land snails, or kāhuli, have in Hawaiʻi.

Said to be the "voice of the forest," there are many legends that declare that the snails in Hawaiʻi sing. Whether they sing or not, an increase of native plants, animals, and insects is a massive benefit for local ecosystems.

Though snails are often thought of as mere pests in our gardens, they play a massive part in the ecosystem. From feeding birds, frogs, and other critters to helping digest and decompose organic matter, these unassuming creatures are important to ensuring the balance of Hawaiʻi's biodiversity.

The snails in Hawaiʻi are vulnerable to a whole host of dangers. Habitat destruction to build commercial properties or transform areas into agricultural spots has been a major concern, as has people taking the snails from their habitats. However, the main issue they face is the increase of invasive species in Hawaiʻi.

Some of these rediscovered snails are being cared for in the Bishop Museum's Pūpū Ola: Kāhuli Protective Rearing Research Center.

Norine Yeung, the Bishop Museum curator of malacology — or the study of molluscs — told Maui Now, "This is a rare spark of hope in the fight against extinction."

She went on to add, "These tiny snails remind us that Hawaiʻi's forests still hold hidden treasures."

