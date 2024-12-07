Photo of monstrous Amazon installation in local park sparks outrage: 'Was it necessary to put it on the path?'

"We do not believe this to be a proper use of public property."

Imagine heading to your local park for a peaceful stroll only to find a massive Amazon locker blocking your path. That's exactly what one Redditor shared in r/Anticonsumption, starting a discussion about why public spaces are turning into billboard real estate for corporations.

As it turns out, the photo shared on Reddit isn't new — it's from an Amazon installation in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood back in 2021. The locker was placed awkwardly on a sidewalk in Brands Park, blocking foot traffic and raising accessibility concerns.

Rossana Rodríguez, the local alderperson at the time, said the setup was "clearly obstructing" the path and immediately contacted the city to have it moved.

"We contacted the park who informed us that the hub was improperly installed and will be moved asap. We are also looking into the contractual relationship between Amazon and the Chicago Park District because we do not believe this to be a proper use of public property," she said on Facebook.

Juanita Irizarry, the executive director of Friends of the Parks at the time, criticized the installations as a sign of underfunded public spaces having to rely on corporate dollars.

"A lot of people find it useful or convenient, but that doesn't mean the park is the right place for them," Irizarry said, per WTTW News. The locker was one of many Amazon hubs installed in parks across the city as part of a partnership with the Chicago Park District.

The resurfaced photo drew strong reactions from Reddit users, with one pointing out, "Cool cool let's also exclude people in wheelchairs from enjoying the park."

"Was it necessary to put it on the path? They couldn't put it next to the path?" another questioned.

While the Reddit thread brought the issue back into discussion, some users couldn't help but laugh at the absurdity of it all. "All you need to rectify this particular object is two fit tradies and the offer of a carton of beer," one person joked. The general consensus is that calling local officials would be the smarter move.

The resurfaced photo and the ensuing Reddit conversation show how deeply people care about keeping public spaces accessible and free from unnecessary clutter. It's a reminder to stay informed about local decisions and speak up to ensure parks and other shared spaces remain places for everyone to enjoy.

