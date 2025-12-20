Experts issue warning amid sudden surge in little-known health syndrome: 'They're feeding on us'

A growing number of Tennesseans are facing a life-altering diagnosis that many have never even heard of: alpha-gal syndrome. It's a severe allergy to red meat, and it's caused by the bite of a tiny tick.

What's happening?

Nathan Weaver says the allergy changed his life almost overnight. After brushing off ticks he found on his arm last summer, he began experiencing reactions to red meat. "The first time was just the full-torso hives," he told WVLT. The second reaction was worse. "My lip had swollen up, which they said was basically the next step would be anaphylaxis," he said.

Doctors confirmed Weaver had developed alpha-gal syndrome, a condition linked to the lone star tick. Angela Tucker, an education and training specialist at the University of Tennessee, explained what happens during a bite: "As far as we know today, the ticks, when they're feeding on us, will produce alpha-gal. … They're exchanging alpha-gal with us, and that creates a sensitization event."

Tennessee has become a hotspot for suspected cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. State officials recently began requiring doctors to report diagnoses to better understand how many people are affected.

Why is alpha-gal syndrome concerning?

Rising global temperatures are creating ideal conditions for ticks to expand their ranges and stay active longer. It has helped fuel the spread of other vector-borne illnesses such as Lyme disease and mosquito-driven diseases.

For patients, the consequences go beyond giving up steak. Alpha-gal can trigger reactions to dairy, gelatin, and even medication — meaning people who have it must constantly be vigilant. "A lot of Southern cooking with, like, green beans, people put bacon in it. And I have to check even the vegetables that I eat," Weaver said. He decided to give up his hunting hobby, saying, "I just don't feel right taking the life of something that then I can't eat."

Tucker noted that people may outgrow the allergy if they avoid additional tick bites and keep reactions under control.

What's being done about alpha-gal syndrome?

Experts say prevention is the best defense. Wearing long sleeves and pants outdoors, use EPA-approved repellents, and choose light-colored clothing so you can spot ticks quickly. Also thoroughly check yourself for ticks after spending time in wooded or grassy areas.

Ultimately, we must do everything we can to slow down the warming of the planet to stem the conditions that help spread vector-borne illnesses. Anyone can start with small lifestyle changes, including supporting eco-friendly initiatives by mainstream brands and using less plastic, which is a major contributor to planet-heating pollution.

Tennessee's new reporting law is a step in the right direction. "Having some numbers will help us understand just how many people are potentially impacted and then also help us get potentially some additional funding around helping people get educated about how to prevent the tick bite and what to do in order to reduce their symptoms once they have alpha-gal," Tucker said.

