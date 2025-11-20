Health officials issue warning as cases of dangerous disease reach new high: 'We see serious complications'

Health officials in the Czech Republic are concerned as the number of cases of tick-borne Lyme disease has reached a record high in the country.

What's happening?

The National Institute for Public Health (SZÚ) in the Czech Republic has confirmed almost 8,000 cases of Lyme disease in the country, the highest number since records began, according to TVP World. Records began being kept in the 1980s and the number was almost twice as high as the records from 2024.

Spikes in cases were initially attributed to better diagnostic methods, but now officials say the rise is linked to warmer winters caused by rising global temperatures.

Why is tick-borne illness important?

The rise in tick-borne illnesses has been increasing around the globe. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, ticks' range has expanded in recent years into colder areas and higher altitudes where they were previously unable to survive thanks to warmer weather.

Lyme disease can result in serious complications if not treated in time, like spotted fever and an increase in alpha-gal syndrome. The SZÚ also recorded 585 instances of tick-borne encephalitis, which while not a record like the Lyme disease cases, is more concerning for the long-term impacts on health.

"We see serious complications, such as limb paralysis, more often in older adults," said Dita Smíšková from the Department of Infectious Diseases, per TVP World. "But tick-borne encephalitis also has long-term consequences in children and young people, such as frequent headaches, memory impairment, and concentration problems."

What's being done about tick bites?

Scientists in the Czech Republic have launched an app to monitor the spread of the disease since more ticks are being found in urban green spaces.

The other immediate action that can be taken is checking yourself for ticks if you walk in the woods, and using products containing permethrin, DEET, picaridin, and oil of eucalyptus to repel the insects.

Long-term, you can take steps to reduce the usage of dirty energy, which releases planet-warming gases that fuel the increase in global temperatures, as that in turn prompts the migration of ticks and other disease-carrying insects and wildlife.

